Ripley On Sale 2025

Rental of vendor space, inclusive 6 am May 26 to 5 pm May 27, 2023.
For more information see www.MSRipley.com/ROS
Vendor Space - with electricity
$35
Rental of vendor space, inclusive 6 am May 26 to 5 pm May 27, 2023
No sharing of electrical outlet permitted. No fans. Must bring outdoor-rated extension cords.
Add-on Vendor Space
$20
Rental of vendor space contiguous to original. Requires space purchased at full price. Inclusive 6 am May 26 to 5 pm May 27, 2023.
For more information see www.MSRipley.com/ROS
