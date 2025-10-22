Ripon Rotary's Annual Holiday Fruit Sale

A full case of 72 sweet California Navel Oranges, perfect for families and holiday gatherings.
54 juicy California Navel Oranges — a great mid-size option for sharing.
36 fresh California Navel Oranges, just the right amount for smaller households.
A quarter case of 18 California Navel Oranges, easy to enjoy or give as a gift.
48 Texas Ruby Red Grapefruit, bursting with sweet-tart flavor.
36 Texas Ruby Red Grapefruit — plenty to share and savor.
24 fresh Texas Ruby Red Grapefruit, perfect for holiday breakfasts.
A quarter case of 12 Texas Ruby Red Grapefruit, a healthy and refreshing treat.
A balanced case of 36 California Navel Oranges and 24 Ruby Red Grapefruit.
27 oranges and 18 grapefruit — fresh variety in one box.
18 oranges and 12 grapefruit, perfect for smaller households.
9 oranges and 6 grapefruit, a thoughtful and delicious gift.
A full case of 100 crisp Washington Pears, perfect for sharing and gifting.
75 fresh Washington Pears, ideal for families and holiday tables.
50 juicy Washington Pears — a generous and wholesome choice.
A quarter case of 25 pears, just right for snacking or gifting.
A festive sampler box of fresh fruit, ready to give for just $25.
