Ripon Rotary's Annual Holiday Fruit Sale

Case of Oranges item
Case of Oranges
$65

A full case of 72 sweet California Navel Oranges, perfect for families and holiday gatherings.

3/4 Case Oranges item
3/4 Case Oranges
$51

54 juicy California Navel Oranges — a great mid-size option for sharing.

1/2 Case Oranges item
1/2 Case Oranges
$36

36 fresh California Navel Oranges, just the right amount for smaller households.

1/4 Case Oranges item
1/4 Case Oranges
$19

A quarter case of 18 California Navel Oranges, easy to enjoy or give as a gift.

Case of Grapefruit item
Case of Grapefruit
$68

48 Texas Ruby Red Grapefruit, bursting with sweet-tart flavor.

3/4 Case Grapefruit item
3/4 Case Grapefruit
$55

36 Texas Ruby Red Grapefruit — plenty to share and savor.

1/2 Case Grapefruit item
1/2 Case Grapefruit
$40

24 fresh Texas Ruby Red Grapefruit, perfect for holiday breakfasts.

1/4 Case Grapefruit item
1/4 Case Grapefruit
$21

A quarter case of 12 Texas Ruby Red Grapefruit, a healthy and refreshing treat.

Case of Mixed Oranges & Grapefruit item
Case of Mixed Oranges & Grapefruit
$65

A balanced case of 36 California Navel Oranges and 24 Ruby Red Grapefruit.

3/4 Case Mixed Oranges & Grapefruit item
3/4 Case Mixed Oranges & Grapefruit
$54

27 oranges and 18 grapefruit — fresh variety in one box.

1/2 Case Mixed Oranges & Grapefruit item
1/2 Case Mixed Oranges & Grapefruit
$38

18 oranges and 12 grapefruit, perfect for smaller households.

1/4 Case Mixed Oranges & Grapefruit item
1/4 Case Mixed Oranges & Grapefruit
$21

9 oranges and 6 grapefruit, a thoughtful and delicious gift.

Case of Pears item
Case of Pears
$93

A full case of 100 crisp Washington Pears, perfect for sharing and gifting.

3/4 Case Pears item
3/4 Case Pears
$71

75 fresh Washington Pears, ideal for families and holiday tables.

1/2 Case Pears item
1/2 Case Pears
$51

50 juicy Washington Pears — a generous and wholesome choice.

1/4 Case Pears item
1/4 Case Pears
$27

A quarter case of 25 pears, just right for snacking or gifting.

Holiday Gift Box item
Holiday Gift Box
$25

A festive sampler box of fresh fruit, ready to give for just $25.

