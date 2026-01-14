Ripple Effect - FY2026

This is the registration portal for RCSC's Ripple Effect program for any youth wishing to participate. Ripple Effect is a free adult program, however due to the licensing requirements with SPR and the increased cost of liability and indemnity insurance for youths on the field, the minimum PYC price for youth is $10 per registrant. All program participants must be registered by their legal guardian and meet all the requirements of a youth sports participant for SPR fields in King County and required submitted documentation to RCSC. These include but are not limited to: birth certificate or state-issued ID card, proof of a sports physical within the last 13 months, proof of medical coverage, and the legal ID(s) of the legal parent or guardian in attendance.