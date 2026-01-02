Ripple Effect - January 2026

This is the registration portal for RCSC's Ripple Effect program for any youth wishing to participate. Ripple Effect is a free program, with a suggested Pay What You Can and $0 is absolutely ok. All program participants must be registered by their legal guardian and meet all the requirements of a youth sports participant for SPR fields in King County and required submitted documentation to RCSC. These include but are not limited to: birth certificate or state-issued ID card, proof of a sports physical within the last 13 months, proof of medical coverage, and the legal ID(s) of the legal parent or guardian in attendance.