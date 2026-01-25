Sea Of Hope Ministries

Hosted by

Sea Of Hope Ministries

About this event

Ripples of Change: Unlocking Hope

933 Ranch Rd

Fort Worth, TX 76131, USA

Gold Table
$1,600
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Reserve premium seating for 8 guests with enhanced recognition, dinner, full participation in the interactive escape experience, and a special thank you.

Gold Table - Early Bird
$1,400
Available until Sep 27
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

EARLY BIRD PRICING! Reserve premium seating for 8 guests with enhanced recognition, dinner, full participation in the interactive escape experience, and a special thank you.

Gold Individual
$150

Reserve preferred seating with your group of purchased tickets seated together, dinner, full participation in the interactive escape experience, and a special thank you.

Gold Individual - Early Bird
$125
Available until Sep 27

EARLY BIRD PRICING! Reserve preferred seating with your group of purchased tickets seated together, dinner, full participation in the interactive escape experience, and a special thank you.

Blue Individual
$100

Reserve a ticket for dinner and full participation in the interactive escape experience. Even if Blue tickets are purchased together, seating is limited and assigned individually. There's no guarantee seating will be together. To ensure you are seated together, we recommend purchasing a Gold Ticket or Gold Table.

Add a donation for Sea Of Hope Ministries

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!