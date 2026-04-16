Rippleton Schoolhouse Day Camp at Lorenzo 2026

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About this event
This non-refundable registration fee is due by Friday July 17, 2026 to hold your camper's place for camp.
If you would like to pay your camper's tuition in full now, please select one of the options below. Otherwise, we will send you an invoice for the remaining balance one week before the start of camp.
If you would like to pay your camper's full tuition amount now, please select this option.
If you are registering more than one camper and would like to pay your camper's sibling's full tuition amount now, please select this option.
If you are a current Friends of Lorenzo member registering a camper and would like to pay their full tuition now, please select this option.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!