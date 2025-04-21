2025 RIS 5K Online Auction

Bid on a set of two lockers and padlocks for the 2025-2026 school year. Open to students attending RIS in 2025-2026.
Donated by RIS
FMV: Priceless
Jade Chinese School Summer Camp for Two Students
$50
Starting bid
Spend your summer with Totoro! You and a friend can learn how to order food in Mandarin and enjoy immersive lessons through fun movies. This Mandarin Summer Camp covers two half days and includes either a Pronunciation Improvement Class or a Conversational Chinese Class.
FMV: $520
Donated by Jade Chinese School
Code Ninjas PV Camp
$90
Starting bid
The ultimate hands-on learning experience for your technology-loving children! Our Camps help teach important life skills such as leadership, creativity, problematic and computational thinking - all wrapped up in themes they love, like Robotics, Roblox, Minecraft, YouTube, and more!
Camps are 5 days long (Monday-Friday 9-1pm) except for the 3D Studios:Creators I camp (3d design and printing), which is during 4th of July week, so it is 4 days long. This item is valid for one child camp signup.
Donated by Code Ninjas PV
FMV: $429-$599 (depending on the camp selected)
Code Ninjas PV Camp
$90
Starting bid
Code Ninjas PV Birthday Party
$90
Starting bid
Code Ninjas PV will host a two hour birthday party for up to 15 students!
Celebrate your child's birthday in style! Give your child the gift of a memorable, educational, and fun celebration.
Develop video games, engage in fun STEM activities, and even play the games your child developed! Code Ninjas PV will work with you to plan the ultimate and unforgettable party.
Donated by Code Ninjas PV
FMV: $599
Code Ninjas PV Birthday Party
$90
Starting bid
60-Minute Team Performance Training Session (up to 18)
$80
Starting bid
This team sport specific performance session for up to 18 athletes will focus on developing and expanding young athletes' fundamental movement skills. This will help establish a child's athletic foundation for improved performance, injury prevention, and long-term enjoyment of sports participation. Value $300. Expires 6 months after date of purchase.
Donated by The Sports Complex
FMV: $300
$100 PV Music House Gift Certificate
$40
Starting bid
This gift certificate is valid for $100 toward any group class or seasonal music camp at PV Music House. [Can also be redeemed for instruments exceeding $250]. Whether it's singing, strings, guitar, or a fun summer camp, this is the perfect way to explore music in a welcoming, creative environment.
Donated by PV Music House
FMV: $100
$100 PV Music House Gift Certificate
$40
Starting bid
$100 PV Music House Gift Certificate
$40
Starting bid
$100 PV Music House Gift Certificate
$40
Starting bid
$100 PV Music House Gift Certificate
$40
Starting bid
Jack Kramer Club 3-Hour Private Party Gift Certificate
$200
Starting bid
Bid on a Jack Kramer Club 3-Hour Private Party Gift Certificate. Your choice:
• Pool Ramada Rental (up to 40 guests)
• Playground Party (up to 30 guests)
• Clubhouse Rental (up to 30 guests and access to kitchen)
• Clubhouse Meeting Rental (up to 30 guests and access to kitchen)
Donated by The Jack Kramer Club
FMV: $300-$400 depending on the selected Event.
One Hour Lesson with a Jack Kramer Club Pro
$60
Starting bid
One Hour Lesson with a Jack Kramer Club Pro.
Donated by The Jack Kramer Club
FMV: $150
Five In-n-Out Burger Meal Cards
$30
Starting bid
You and four friends can enjoy ANY burger, fries & beverage on the In-n-Out menu. Get creative!
Donated by In-n-Out
FMV: $50
Five In-n-Out Burger Meal Cards
$30
Starting bid
60-Minute Spanish Tutoring Session
$50
Starting bid
Bid on a 1-hour Spanish tutoring session (valued at $90) at Peninsula Spanish for you or your student!
Donated by Peninsula Spanish
FMV: $90
$50 Pho Hana Gift Card
$30
Starting bid
Bid on a $50 Pho Hana Gift Card from a local favorite, located at Peninsula Center, Rolling Hills Estates.
Donated by Pho Hana
FMV: $50
$50 Crème de la Crêpe Gift Card
$30
Starting bid
$50 Crème de la Crêpe Gift Card
Donated by Crème de la Crêpe
FMV: $50
Good Stuff $40 Gift Card
$25
Starting bid
Bid on a $40 Good Stuff Gift Card. Redeemable at any Good Stuff!
Donated by Good Stuff PV
FMV: $40
Ridgecrest Raider Trucker Hat
$5
Starting bid
Show your Raider pride and bid on one of our fanciest RIS trucker hats!
Donated by RIS Booster Club
FMV: $20
RIS Lockers and Locks for 2025-2026
$50
Starting bid
Bid on a set of two lockers and padlocks for the 2025-2026 school year. Open to students attending RIS in 2025-2026.
Donated by RIS
FMV: Priceless
RIS Lockers and Locks for 2025-2026
$50
Starting bid
Jade Chinese School Summer Camp for Two Students
$50
Starting bid
Spend your summer with Totoro! You and a friend can learn how to order food in Mandarin and enjoy immersive lessons through fun movies. This Mandarin Summer Camp covers two half days and includes either a Pronunciation Improvement Class or a Conversational Chinese Class.
FMV: $520
Donated by Jade Chinese School
Jade Chinese School Summer Camp for Two Students
$50
Starting bid
Jade Chinese School Summer Camp for Two Students
$50
Starting bid
Jade Chinese School Summer Camp for Two Students
$50
Starting bid
Jade Chinese School Summer Camp for Two Students
$50
Starting bid
Jade Chinese School Summer Camp for Two Students
$50
Starting bid
Jade Chinese School Summer Camp for Two Students
$50
Starting bid
Jade Chinese School Summer Camp for Two Students
$50
Starting bid
Jade Chinese School Summer Camp for Two Students
$50
Starting bid
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!