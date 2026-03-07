Cstone Church

Hosted by

Cstone Church

About this event

RISE! 2027 WOMEN'S CONFERENCE

2304 US-70

New Bern, NC 28560

RISE! 2027 Women's Conference - FULL CONFERENCE TICKET
$45

Conference ticket includes entrance to the VIP Friday Night Pre-Party: Kick-off the conference with powerful worship, interactive devotion, pre-discounted exclusive boutique sales, food trucks onsite, prize giveaways and MUCH more! Saturdays entrance will include even more worship and powerful insights from our keynote speaker. Plus, morning and afternoon breakout sessions will offer growth, education, and inspiration. Box lunch is also included in Saturday schedule.

Contact women@nbcstone for any allergy or dietary restriction questions.

CHILDCARE REGISTRATION - FIRST CHILD
$6

FIRST CHILD Childcare Registration Ticket - REGISTER ONLY ONE.

ADDITIONAL CHILDREN
$4

ADDITIONAL CHILDREN ARE $4

SINGLE MOM CHILDCARE SPONSORSHIP TICKET
Pay what you can

I'd like to sponsor childcare for a single parent who would like to attend.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!