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Rise Above Be Relentless Foundation INC

Offered by

Rise Above Be Relentless Foundation INC

About the memberships

The Relentless Circle

Rise Above Ally
$25

Renews monthly

$25 / month  ·  $75 / quarter  ·  $300 / year


Who your money helps:  One survivor’s $250 job-certification micro-grant each year — a direct boost to her earning power.


What you receive:

•     A personal welcome and your digital Rise Above Ally badge

•     Your name on the supporter wall of our website

•     Quarterly impact updates by email


Every package is a starting point, not a fixed bundle. Tell us what matters to you and we’ll shape it around you — swap a benefit you won’t use, add a newsletter feature, direct your gift to a specific program or leave it to us, and be listed publicly or stay anonymous. Your generosity, your way.



Empower Mentor
$50

Renews monthly

$50 / month  ·  $150 / quarter  ·  $600 / year


Who your money helps:  Two job-certification micro-grants, plus a survivor’s seat in our financial-literacy and wellness program.

What you receive:  Everything in Rise Above Ally, plus:

•     An annual social-media thank-you

•     A personalized year-end impact report


Every package is a starting point, not a fixed bundle. Tell us what matters to you and we’ll shape it around you — swap a benefit you won’t use, add a newsletter feature, direct your gift to a specific program or leave it to us, and be listed publicly or stay anonymous. Your generosity, your way.



Protect Advocate
$100

Renews monthly

$100 / month  ·  $300 / quarter  ·  $1,200 / year


Who your money helps:  Pro-bono legal counsel for about five survivors — protective orders, safe lease breaks, and standing up to workplace retaliation.


What you receive:  Everything in Empower Mentor, plus:

•     Your name on our website donor page

•     A feature or shout-out on our podcast and social channels


Every package is a starting point, not a fixed bundle. Tell us what matters to you and we’ll shape it around you — swap a benefit you won’t use, add a newsletter feature, direct your gift to a specific program or leave it to us, and be listed publicly or stay anonymous. Your generosity, your way.


A note on receipts: benefits with a fair-market value, such as gala tickets and event admissions, mean the tax-deductible portion of a gift is the amount above that value. We note this clearly on every receipt. Rise Above Be Relentless Foundation Inc. is a 501(c)(3) organization; contributions are tax-deductible to the extent allowed by law.

Stabilize Guardian
$250

Renews monthly

$250 / month  ·  $750 / quarter  ·  $3,000 / year


Who your money helps:  Six months of childcare for a family escaping crisis — or emergency utility and eviction-prevention help for several families.


What you receive:  Everything in Protect Advocate, plus:

•     Two tickets to the Hearts of Valor Gala

•     Your name or logo on event materials

•     An invitation to our annual donor-appreciation gathering


Every package is a starting point, not a fixed bundle. Tell us what matters to you and we’ll shape it around you — swap a benefit you won’t use, add a newsletter feature, direct your gift to a specific program or leave it to us, and be listed publicly or stay anonymous. Your generosity, your way.


A note on receipts: benefits with a fair-market value, such as gala tickets and event admissions, mean the tax-deductible portion of a gift is the amount above that value. We note this clearly on every receipt. Rise Above Be Relentless Foundation Inc. is a 501(c)(3) organization; contributions are tax-deductible to the extent allowed by law.

Relentless Champion
$417

Renews monthly

$5,000 / year  (about $417 / month)


Who your money helps:  All three pillars at once — stabilizing families, funding legal clinics, and graduating survivors into financial independence — every year.


What you receive:  Everything in Stabilize Guardian, plus:

•     A foursome at the Rise Above Golf Tournament and a hole sponsorship Or added as a sponsor at our Annual Hearts of Valor Gala

•     Your logo on our website and all sponsor materials

•     A mention in our magazine feature

•     An invitation to our exclusive networking event


Every package is a starting point, not a fixed bundle. Tell us what matters to you and we’ll shape it around you — swap a benefit you won’t use, add a newsletter feature, direct your gift to a specific program or leave it to us, and be listed publicly or stay anonymous. Your generosity, your way.


A note on receipts: benefits with a fair-market value, such as gala tickets and event admissions, mean the tax-deductible portion of a gift is the amount above that value. We note this clearly on every receipt. Rise Above Be Relentless Foundation Inc. is a 501(c)(3) organization; contributions are tax-deductible to the extent allowed by law.

Founding Friend — Annual Sponsor
$1,000

Valid until July 16, 2027

$1,000 / year 


Who your money helps:  Directed where the need is greatest — about five survivors receive legal counsel, or a family receives months of childcare.


What you receive:

•     Two tickets to the Hearts of Valor Gala

•     Your logo on our website

•     A social-media and podcast shout-out

Your gift directed where it’s needed most, or to a program you choose


Every package is a starting point, not a fixed bundle. Tell us what matters to you and we’ll shape it around you — swap a benefit you won’t use, add a newsletter feature, direct your gift to a specific program or leave it to us, and be listed publicly or stay anonymous. Your generosity, your way.


A note on receipts: benefits with a fair-market value, such as gala tickets and event admissions, mean the tax-deductible portion of a gift is the amount above that value. We note this clearly on every receipt. Rise Above Be Relentless Foundation Inc. is a 501(c)(3) organization; contributions are tax-deductible to the extent allowed by law.


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