The Relentless Circle

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About the memberships
Renews monthly
$25 / month · $75 / quarter · $300 / year
Who your money helps: One survivor’s $250 job-certification micro-grant each year — a direct boost to her earning power.
What you receive:
• A personal welcome and your digital Rise Above Ally badge
• Your name on the supporter wall of our website
• Quarterly impact updates by email
Every package is a starting point, not a fixed bundle. Tell us what matters to you and we’ll shape it around you — swap a benefit you won’t use, add a newsletter feature, direct your gift to a specific program or leave it to us, and be listed publicly or stay anonymous. Your generosity, your way.
Renews monthly
$50 / month · $150 / quarter · $600 / year
Who your money helps: Two job-certification micro-grants, plus a survivor’s seat in our financial-literacy and wellness program.
What you receive: Everything in Rise Above Ally, plus:
• An annual social-media thank-you
• A personalized year-end impact report
Every package is a starting point, not a fixed bundle. Tell us what matters to you and we’ll shape it around you — swap a benefit you won’t use, add a newsletter feature, direct your gift to a specific program or leave it to us, and be listed publicly or stay anonymous. Your generosity, your way.
Renews monthly
$100 / month · $300 / quarter · $1,200 / year
Who your money helps: Pro-bono legal counsel for about five survivors — protective orders, safe lease breaks, and standing up to workplace retaliation.
What you receive: Everything in Empower Mentor, plus:
• Your name on our website donor page
• A feature or shout-out on our podcast and social channels
Every package is a starting point, not a fixed bundle. Tell us what matters to you and we’ll shape it around you — swap a benefit you won’t use, add a newsletter feature, direct your gift to a specific program or leave it to us, and be listed publicly or stay anonymous. Your generosity, your way.
A note on receipts: benefits with a fair-market value, such as gala tickets and event admissions, mean the tax-deductible portion of a gift is the amount above that value. We note this clearly on every receipt. Rise Above Be Relentless Foundation Inc. is a 501(c)(3) organization; contributions are tax-deductible to the extent allowed by law.
Renews monthly
$250 / month · $750 / quarter · $3,000 / year
Who your money helps: Six months of childcare for a family escaping crisis — or emergency utility and eviction-prevention help for several families.
What you receive: Everything in Protect Advocate, plus:
• Two tickets to the Hearts of Valor Gala
• Your name or logo on event materials
• An invitation to our annual donor-appreciation gathering
Every package is a starting point, not a fixed bundle. Tell us what matters to you and we’ll shape it around you — swap a benefit you won’t use, add a newsletter feature, direct your gift to a specific program or leave it to us, and be listed publicly or stay anonymous. Your generosity, your way.
A note on receipts: benefits with a fair-market value, such as gala tickets and event admissions, mean the tax-deductible portion of a gift is the amount above that value. We note this clearly on every receipt. Rise Above Be Relentless Foundation Inc. is a 501(c)(3) organization; contributions are tax-deductible to the extent allowed by law.
Renews monthly
$5,000 / year (about $417 / month)
Who your money helps: All three pillars at once — stabilizing families, funding legal clinics, and graduating survivors into financial independence — every year.
What you receive: Everything in Stabilize Guardian, plus:
• A foursome at the Rise Above Golf Tournament and a hole sponsorship Or added as a sponsor at our Annual Hearts of Valor Gala
• Your logo on our website and all sponsor materials
• A mention in our magazine feature
• An invitation to our exclusive networking event
Every package is a starting point, not a fixed bundle. Tell us what matters to you and we’ll shape it around you — swap a benefit you won’t use, add a newsletter feature, direct your gift to a specific program or leave it to us, and be listed publicly or stay anonymous. Your generosity, your way.
A note on receipts: benefits with a fair-market value, such as gala tickets and event admissions, mean the tax-deductible portion of a gift is the amount above that value. We note this clearly on every receipt. Rise Above Be Relentless Foundation Inc. is a 501(c)(3) organization; contributions are tax-deductible to the extent allowed by law.
Valid until July 16, 2027
$1,000 / year
Who your money helps: Directed where the need is greatest — about five survivors receive legal counsel, or a family receives months of childcare.
What you receive:
• Two tickets to the Hearts of Valor Gala
• Your logo on our website
• A social-media and podcast shout-out
Your gift directed where it’s needed most, or to a program you choose
Every package is a starting point, not a fixed bundle. Tell us what matters to you and we’ll shape it around you — swap a benefit you won’t use, add a newsletter feature, direct your gift to a specific program or leave it to us, and be listed publicly or stay anonymous. Your generosity, your way.
A note on receipts: benefits with a fair-market value, such as gala tickets and event admissions, mean the tax-deductible portion of a gift is the amount above that value. We note this clearly on every receipt. Rise Above Be Relentless Foundation Inc. is a 501(c)(3) organization; contributions are tax-deductible to the extent allowed by law.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!