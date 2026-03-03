Rise Above 2nd Annual Charity Golf Tournament

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About this event
One ticket for an individual golfer
Discounted rate for current GMU students. Must use GMU email and show valid Mason student ID at check‑in.
Discounted rate for current GMU faculty and staff. Must use GMU email and show valid Mason employee ID at check‑in.
Foursome of GMU students at a special rate. Each player must be a current GMU student and show Mason ID at check‑in.
Foursome of GMU faculty/staff. Each player must be current GMU faculty or staff and show Mason ID at check‑in.
$
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