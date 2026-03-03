Rise Above Be Relentless Foundation INC

Hosted by

Rise Above Be Relentless Foundation INC

About this event

Rise Above 2nd Annual Charity Golf Tournament

15000 Bull Run Estates Dr

Haymarket, VA 20169, USA

Individual Golfer
$280

One ticket for an individual golfer

GMU Student Golfer (Individual)
$175

Discounted rate for current GMU students. Must use GMU email and show valid Mason student ID at check‑in.

GMU Faculty/Staff Individual Golfer
$215

Discounted rate for current GMU faculty and staff. Must use GMU email and show valid Mason employee ID at check‑in.

Foursome
$1,000
  • One foursome
  • Company logo on promotional materials (for all sponsors)
  • Company signage on the tee and green of one (1) hole
GMU Student Foursome
$600

Foursome of GMU students at a special rate. Each player must be a current GMU student and show Mason ID at check‑in.

GMU Faculty/Staff Foursome
$800

Foursome of GMU faculty/staff. Each player must be current GMU faculty or staff and show Mason ID at check‑in.

Putting Green
$2,000
  • Company logo displayed at putting green
  • One Foursome
  • Thank you, advertisement in McLean Living magazine
Longest Drive
$2,500
  • Company logo displayed at tee box
  • One Foursome
  • Company name in tournament program
  • Thank you, advertisement in McLean Living magazine
Hole in One
$3,000
  • Pop-up tent at hole with company logo (company to provide tent representative)
  • Recognition in tournament program
  • Thank you, advertisement in McLean Living magazine
Volunteer Sponsor
$1,000
  • Course signage
  • Company name in tournament program
  • Thank you, advertisement in McLean Living magazine
Lunch Sponsor
$3,500
  • One foursome
  • Company logo on printed materials (including 2'x4' banner, dinner program)
  • Thank you, advertisement in McLean Living magazine
Award Buffet Dinner
$4,500
  • One foursome
  • Company logo on printed materials (including 2’x4’ banner, dinner program)
  • Company logo in all multimedia promotions
  • Thank you, advertisement in McLean Living magazine
Golf Cart
$6,000
  • One foursome
  • Company logo on all carts and in dinner program
  • Thank you, advertisement in McLean Living magazine
Bronze Sponsor
$10,000
  • One foursome
  • Company logo featured on all printed materials (including 4'x6' banner, dinner program), social media and email campaigns
  • Mention in McLean Living magazine articles
Gold Sponsor
$15,000
  • Two foursomes
  • Company logo featured on all printed materials (including 4'x6' banner, 3 tee signs, dinner program), in all multimedia promotions, social media and email campaigns
  • Mention in McLean Living magazine articles
Platinum Sponsor
$20,000
  • Two foursomes
  • Company logo featured on all printed materials (including 4'x8' banner, 3 tee signs, dinner program), in all multimedia promotions, social media and email campaigns
  • Exclusive recognition and gift at awards dinner
  • Lead mention in McLean Living magazine articles
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