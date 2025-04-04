Rise & Fall Festival 2025 Sponsorships

Name listed as ‘Presented By’ on all event media and advertising
Largest donation will receive top billing
Presence on the Rise & Fall webpage (company logo, link)
Acknowledgment on social media platforms
Name/logo in Festival Program/Map
Name/logo on Festival Literary Publication Cover
Recognition by Executive Director at the Festival
Six passes for seats at ticketed festival main stage events
Prominent presence throughout the festival
Plugs by the emcee on the Main Stage as Presenting Sponsor
Benefits begin within one week of payment being received.
Name listed as ‘Presented By’ on all event media and advertising
Largest donation will receive top billing
Presence on the Rise & Fall webpage (company logo, link)
Acknowledgment on social media platforms
Name/logo in Festival Program/Map
Name/logo on Festival Literary Publication Cover
Recognition by Executive Director at the Festival
Six passes for seats at ticketed festival main stage events
Prominent presence throughout the festival
Plugs by the emcee on the Main Stage as Presenting Sponsor
Benefits begin within one week of payment being received.
Stage Sponsorship
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
Name/Logo Displayed on the Main Stage
Presence on the Rise & Fall webpage (company logo, link)
Acknowledgment on social media platforms
Name/logo in Festival Program/Map
Acknowledgement in Festival Publication
Four passes for seats at ticketed festival main stage events
Plugs by the emcee on the Main Stage as Presenting Sponsor
Benefits begin within one week of payment being received.
Name/Logo Displayed on the Main Stage
Presence on the Rise & Fall webpage (company logo, link)
Acknowledgment on social media platforms
Name/logo in Festival Program/Map
Acknowledgement in Festival Publication
Four passes for seats at ticketed festival main stage events
Plugs by the emcee on the Main Stage as Presenting Sponsor
Benefits begin within one week of payment being received.
Community Sponsorship
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
Presence on the Rise & Fall webpage (company logo, link)
Acknowledgment on social media platforms
Name/logo in Festival Program/Map
Acknowledgement in Festival Publication
Four passes for seats at ticketed festival main stage events
Benefits begin within one week of payment being received
Presence on the Rise & Fall webpage (company logo, link)
Acknowledgment on social media platforms
Name/logo in Festival Program/Map
Acknowledgement in Festival Publication
Four passes for seats at ticketed festival main stage events
Benefits begin within one week of payment being received
Business Sponsorship
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
Presence on the Rise & Fall webpage (company logo, link)
Acknowledgment on social media platforms
Name/logo in Festival Program/Map
Acknowledgement in Festival Publication
Two passes for seats at ticketed festival main stage events
Benefits begin within one week of payment being received.
Presence on the Rise & Fall webpage (company logo, link)
Acknowledgment on social media platforms
Name/logo in Festival Program/Map
Acknowledgement in Festival Publication
Two passes for seats at ticketed festival main stage events
Benefits begin within one week of payment being received.
Friend of the Festival
$250
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
Acknowledgment on social media platforms
Acknowledgement in Festival Publication
Two passes for seats at ticketed festival main stage events
Acknowledgment on social media platforms
Acknowledgement in Festival Publication
Two passes for seats at ticketed festival main stage events
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