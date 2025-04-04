Essex County Museum and Historical Society

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Essex County Museum and Historical Society

About this event

Rise & Fall Festival 2025 Sponsorships

218 Water Ln

Tappahannock, VA 22560, USA

Title Sponsorship
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets
 Name listed as ‘Presented By’ on all event media and advertising  Largest donation will receive top billing  Presence on the Rise & Fall webpage (company logo, link)  Acknowledgment on social media platforms  Name/logo in Festival Program/Map  Name/logo on Festival Literary Publication Cover  Recognition by Executive Director at the Festival  Six passes for seats at ticketed festival main stage events  Prominent presence throughout the festival  Plugs by the emcee on the Main Stage as Presenting Sponsor  Benefits begin within one week of payment being received.
Stage Sponsorship
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
 Name/Logo Displayed on the Main Stage  Presence on the Rise & Fall webpage (company logo, link)  Acknowledgment on social media platforms  Name/logo in Festival Program/Map  Acknowledgement in Festival Publication  Four passes for seats at ticketed festival main stage events  Plugs by the emcee on the Main Stage as Presenting Sponsor  Benefits begin within one week of payment being received.
Community Sponsorship
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
 Presence on the Rise & Fall webpage (company logo, link)  Acknowledgment on social media platforms  Name/logo in Festival Program/Map  Acknowledgement in Festival Publication  Four passes for seats at ticketed festival main stage events  Benefits begin within one week of payment being received
Business Sponsorship
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
 Presence on the Rise & Fall webpage (company logo, link)  Acknowledgment on social media platforms  Name/logo in Festival Program/Map  Acknowledgement in Festival Publication  Two passes for seats at ticketed festival main stage events  Benefits begin within one week of payment being received.
Friend of the Festival
$250
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
 Acknowledgment on social media platforms  Acknowledgement in Festival Publication  Two passes for seats at ticketed festival main stage events

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