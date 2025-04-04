Rise & Fall Festival 2025 Sponsorships

 Name listed as ‘Presented By’ on all event media and advertising  Largest donation will receive top billing  Presence on the Rise & Fall webpage (company logo, link)  Acknowledgment on social media platforms  Name/logo in Festival Program/Map  Name/logo on Festival Literary Publication Cover  Recognition by Executive Director at the Festival  Six passes for seats at ticketed festival main stage events  Prominent presence throughout the festival  Plugs by the emcee on the Main Stage as Presenting Sponsor  Benefits begin within one week of payment being received.

 Name listed as ‘Presented By’ on all event media and advertising  Largest donation will receive top billing  Presence on the Rise & Fall webpage (company logo, link)  Acknowledgment on social media platforms  Name/logo in Festival Program/Map  Name/logo on Festival Literary Publication Cover  Recognition by Executive Director at the Festival  Six passes for seats at ticketed festival main stage events  Prominent presence throughout the festival  Plugs by the emcee on the Main Stage as Presenting Sponsor  Benefits begin within one week of payment being received.

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