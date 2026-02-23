Rise and Pray Women's Conference

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About this event
Standard Admission: Awakening Hope Join a community of "everyday superheroes" for a day of spiritual fortification and renewal. Standard admission provides full access to the Rise & Pray United experience, including all worship sessions, spirit-led teaching, and intercessory prayer circles. This is your invitation to step into a peaceful space designed to help you cover your family, school, and community in faith.
Priority entry, reserved seating, and access to VIP‑only areas.
$
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