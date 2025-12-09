Rise and Remember Festival 2026 – Vendor Registration

About this event
This space is for family members who have lost loved ones to state-sanctioned violence, including police brutality. Vendors in this category can honor their loved ones by sharing their stories, selling meaningful merchandise, providing community resources, or promoting initiatives started in their loved one’s memory.
Nonprofits and community organizations serving Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC) communities are invited to connect with festival-goers. Share valuable information, offer free resources, and engage the community in a supportive, educational environment.
Nonprofits that wish to sell merchandise, classes, courses, or experiences while sharing their mission and impact are welcome here. This tier provides a platform to highlight your work while connecting your offerings with the community.
Political organizations that wish to fundraise, sell merchandise, and distribute literature are welcome here. This tier provides a platform to highlight your work while connecting your offerings with the community.
Young creators aged 18 and under are encouraged to showcase their talents! From jewelry, apparel, books, and plants to classes, courses, or experiences, this tier celebrates youth creativity and gives young entrepreneurs a supportive platform to shine.
This tier honors elders aged 60+ who are small business owners on a fixed or limited income. Share your products, jewelry, apparel, books, plants, home décor, skincare, and more, while connecting with festival-goers and sharing your creativity, wisdom, and expertise.
Small businesses and makers of all kinds are invited to sell their unique merchandise. Items can include jewelry, apparel, books, plants, wellness services, and more. Past vendors have offered everything from home décor to skincare, all while connecting with the community in a meaningful way.
Food brings people together! Food trucks, stalls, pop-up restaurants, and beverage stands are all welcome to share their culinary creations. All food vendors must have the appropriate permits and licenses to operate, ensuring a safe and delicious experience for festival-goers.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!