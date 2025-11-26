Rise And Respond Foundation's New Year Celebration Silent Auction

Starting bid
Satisfy your cravings with a delicious trio of three 6-inch Subway sandwiches of your choice! Whether you love a classic Italian B.M.T., a fresh Veggie Delite, or something warm and hearty like the Meatball Marinara, this package lets you enjoy your favorite flavors just the way you like them. Perfect for a quick lunch, an after-school bite, or an on-the-go meal, these sandwiches are made fresh with quality ingredients and customizable toppings to suit every taste.
Treat yourself—or share the freshness—with this flexible and flavorful offering from your local Subway.
INCLUDES:
LOCATION
Valid at any Subway location in Pocatello, Idaho
OTHER NOTES
Customization options may vary by location. Extras or premium add-ons (such as double meat or avocado) may incur additional charges. Food items must be picked up in-store; delivery fees, if applicable, are not included.
RESTRICTIONS
Valid only at participating Subway locations in Pocatello, ID.
Cannot be combined with any other offers or promotions.
No cash value.
Provided by Subway.
Starting bid
Give your vehicle the care it deserves with this Armor All Ultimate Car Care 8-Item Detailing Bundle, packed with premium products designed to clean, shine, protect, and refresh your ride inside and out. Whether you’re maintaining a new car’s flawless finish or restoring life to a well-loved vehicle, this comprehensive kit provides everything you need for showroom-worthy results. Perfect for auto enthusiasts, weekend detailers, or anyone who takes pride in a spotless, well-maintained car, this bundle delivers convenience, quality, and lasting performance.
Transform your car-care routine with trusted ARMORALL products that help preserve surfaces, enhance shine, and protect from the elements—all from the comfort of your own driveway.
INCLUDES:
LOCATION
Item is located at the Rise and Respond Foundation:
353 E Lander St #205, Pocatello, ID 83201
OTHER NOTES
Product assortment includes a variety of Armor All’s top-rated care items; exact product mix may vary slightly. All items are new, unused, and sealed. Ideal for regular maintenance or full detailing projects.
RESTRICTIONS
Must be picked up at the Rise and Respond Foundation headquarters or
you may contact us to arrange paid shipping to your location.
No cash value.
Provided by AutoZone #1190.
Starting bid
Give your body and mind the wellness boost they deserve with this Gold’s Gym & Sunsations Ultimate Wellness Gift Basket—a thoughtfully curated collection of premium fitness and self-care items designed to energize, refresh, and elevate your personal wellness routine. Whether you’re jump-starting a fitness journey, enhancing your recovery regimen, or simply treating yourself to restorative self-care, this bundle delivers everything you need for a revitalizing, spa-like experience.
Perfect for fitness enthusiasts, wellness seekers, or anyone ready to invest in their physical and mental well-being, this package combines the power of Gold’s Gym performance with Sunsations’ holistic recovery and beauty essentials.
Transform your wellness routine with trusted products and treatments that promote energy, relaxation, circulation, and overall vitality—all from providers dedicated to helping you feel your best.
A perfect blend of fitness, recovery, and self-care essentials.
Item is located at the Rise and Respond Foundation:
353 E Lander St #205, Pocatello, ID 83201
Product selection includes a curated assortment of Gold’s Gym and Sunsations wellness essentials. All items are new, unused, and sealed. Ideal for jump-starting a fitness routine, enhancing recovery, supporting wellness goals, or gifting to a health-minded friend.
Provided by: Ari Price, Operations Manager – Gold’s Gym & Sunsations
Starting bid
Give your game day the flavor boost it deserves with this Buffalo Wild Wings Signature Snack & Sauce Gift Basket, packed with fan-favorite items designed to elevate your dining experience at home or in the restaurant. Whether you’re craving the perfect wing night, stocking up for a big game, or surprising a fellow foodie, this flavorful bundle provides everything you need to enjoy the unbeatable taste of Buffalo Wild Wings.
Perfect for sports lovers, wing enthusiasts, party hosts, or anyone who enjoys bold, mouthwatering flavors, this basket delivers fun, variety, and satisfaction—all inspired by one of America’s most iconic wing destinations.
Transform your next meal or gathering with Buffalo Wild Wings’ signature sauces, exclusive branded items, and vouchers that let you enjoy your favorite boneless or traditional wings cooked fresh to perfection.
Item is located at the Rise and Respond Foundation:
353 E Lander St #205, Pocatello, ID 83201
All items are brand new and unused. Sauce selection features a mix of Buffalo Wild Wings’ most popular mild-to-medium flavors. Wing vouchers are redeemable at participating Buffalo Wild Wings locations. An excellent gift for food lovers, sports fans, coworkers, or anyone who appreciates great-tasting wings and stylish drinkware.
Provided by: Joseph Spiegel, Pocatello Buffalo Wild Wings
Starting bid
Give your game-day experience the upgrade it deserves with this Buffalo Wild Wings Flavor Fanatics Gift Basket, packed with bold sauces, exclusive drinkware, and dining vouchers that bring the excitement of your favorite wing spot straight to you. Whether you’re planning the perfect watch party, treating yourself to a wing night, or surprising a fellow sports lover, this flavorful bundle delivers everything you need for an unforgettable Buffalo Wild Wings experience.
Perfect for food enthusiasts, sports fans, party hosts, or anyone who craves big flavor and fun, this gift basket provides convenience, quality, and game-ready excitement—anytime the craving hits.
Transform your next meal with authentic Buffalo Wild Wings sauces and vouchers, and enjoy the bold tastes and excitement of America’s iconic wing destination right at home.
Item is located at the Rise and Respond Foundation:
353 E Lander St #205, Pocatello, ID 83201
All items are brand new and unused. Sauce selection includes some of Buffalo Wild Wings’ most popular and unique flavors. Wing vouchers may be redeemed at participating Buffalo Wild Wings locations. This basket is ideal for parties, sports nights, family gatherings, or gifting to any wing lover.
Provided by: Joseph Spiegel, Pocatello Buffalo Wild Wings
Starting bid
Keep your vehicle running smoothly with this comprehensive oil change package, designed to boost performance, protect your engine, and give you peace of mind on the road. Perfect for any driver who values reliability and top-notch maintenance, this service ensures your car gets the expert care it deserves.
INCLUDES:
LOCATION
1 Hour Auto Sales & Service – 1659 N Arthur Ave, Pocatello, ID 83204
OTHER NOTES
RESTRICTIONS
Subject to availability. Not redeemable for cash. Additional services beyond those listed may be purchased separately. One certificate per vehicle per visit unless otherwise noted. RESTRICTED TO LOCAL RESIDENTS. Provided by Teresa Nelson, Owner of 1 Hour Auto Sales & Service.
Starting bid
Keep your vehicle performing at its best with a $75 Grease Monkey Gift Card, perfect for oil changes, preventative maintenance, and a wide range of automotive care services. Whether you're preparing for a road trip, managing routine upkeep, or catching up on overdue maintenance, Grease Monkey’s certified technicians provide fast, reliable, and professional service you can count on.
From synthetic and conventional oil changes to fluid top-offs, filter replacements, tire services, and more, this gift card offers flexibility and convenience for drivers of all kinds. Ideal for commuters, busy families, new drivers, or anyone who values quality car care, this package ensures your vehicle stays safe, smooth, and road-ready.
Gift card must be picked up at:
Rise and Respond Foundation
353 E Lander St #205
Pocatello, ID 83201
OTHER NOTES
This gift card can be applied to any eligible service offered by Grease Monkey. Service availability and pricing may vary by location. Card may be mailed upon request; shipping arrangements and any associated costs must be coordinated with the Rise and Respond Foundation.
RESTRICTIONS
Must be picked up at the Rise and Respond Foundation or contact us to arrange mailing.
Valid at all Grease Monkey locations nationwide.
No cash value.
Provided by Grease Monkey Pocatello, ID.
Starting bid
Give your vehicle the attention it deserves with a $75 Grease Monkey Gift Card, perfect for keeping your car running smoothly and safely. Whether it’s time for an oil change, routine maintenance, or a quick tune-up, Grease Monkey’s knowledgeable technicians are ready to provide efficient, trustworthy service.
Use this gift card toward oil changes, filters, fluid checks, wiper replacements, and more—all designed to help extend the life of your vehicle and keep you confident on the road. This is a great option for everyday drivers, families on the go, first-time car owners, or anyone looking to stay ahead on vehicle upkeep.
Gift card must be picked up at:
Rise and Respond Foundation
353 E Lander St #205
Pocatello, ID 83201
OTHER NOTES
This gift card can be applied to any eligible service offered by Grease Monkey. Service availability and pricing may vary by location. Card may be mailed upon request; shipping arrangements and any associated costs must be coordinated with the Rise and Respond Foundation.
RESTRICTIONS
Must be picked up at the Rise and Respond Foundation or contact us to arrange mailing.
Valid at all Grease Monkey locations nationwide.
No cash value.
Provided by Grease Monkey Pocatello, ID.
Starting bid
Give your sports experience the excitement it deserves with this Idaho State University Bengals Women’s Basketball Multi-Game Ticket Package, featuring four (4) tickets to each of nine home games during the 2025–2026 season. Whether you’re a lifelong Bengals fan or new to the thrill of Big Sky Conference basketball, this action-packed ticket bundle offers the perfect way to cheer on the team from the heart of Reed Gymnasium. Bring family, friends, or fellow fans and enjoy fast-paced competition, electrifying energy, and unforgettable moments on the court.
Perfect for sports lovers, families seeking a fun outing, alumni, or anyone who enjoys live collegiate athletics, this exclusive ticket set delivers unbeatable value, excitement, and school pride—all season long.
Transform your winter calendar with ISU Bengals women’s basketball, and experience the roar, intensity, and dedication of athletes who give their all every game.
Four (4) tickets to each of the following ISU Women’s Basketball home games:
That’s a total of 36 tickets to cheer on the Bengals at home throughout the season!
Item is located at the Rise and Respond Foundation:
353 E Lander St #205, Pocatello, ID 83201
Tickets are valid only for the specific 2025–2026 ISU Women’s Basketball games listed above. All tickets are physical or digital as provided. An excellent option for local families, supportive fans, youth groups, or anyone eager to experience NCAA Division I women’s basketball live.
Provided by: Brian Luke, SERVPRO
Starting bid
Keep your vehicle running at its best with a $100 Grease Monkey Gift Card, perfect for oil changes, maintenance services, and a wide variety of automotive care needs. Whether you're due for routine service or want to stay ahead on preventative maintenance, Grease Monkey’s trained technicians deliver quick, reliable, and professional care you can trust. From synthetic oil changes to fluid top-offs, filter replacements, and specialty services, this gift card provides versatility and convenience for any driver.
Ideal for busy families, commuters, new drivers, or anyone who values expert vehicle care, this package ensures your car receives high-quality service—so you can stay safe, confident, and ready for the road ahead.
INCLUDES:
LOCATION
Gift card must be picked up at:
Rise and Respond Foundation
353 E Lander St #205, Pocatello, ID 83201
OTHER NOTES
This gift card can be applied to any eligible service offered by Grease Monkey. Service availability and pricing may vary by location. Card may be mailed upon request; shipping arrangements and any associated costs must be coordinated with the Rise and Respond Foundation.
RESTRICTIONS
Must be picked up at the Rise and Respond Foundation or contact us to arrange mailing.
Valid at all Grease Monkey locations nationwide.
No cash value.
Provided by Grease Monkey Pocatello, ID.
Starting bid
Give your vehicle the premium treatment it deserves with this Pony Express Car Wash Triple Crown Wash Book, featuring ten (10) vouchers for Pony Express’s highest-quality wash package. Packed with advanced cleaning technologies and industry-leading surface protectants, the Triple Crown delivers a thorough, brilliant, and long-lasting shine—mile after mile. Whether you're refreshing a daily driver or maintaining the gleaming finish of a cherished vehicle, this wash book provides exceptional convenience, unbeatable value, and professional-grade results.
Perfect for busy families, dedicated car owners, commuters, and anyone who takes pride in a spotless, well-protected ride, these washes ensure your vehicle looks its absolute best in every season. Transform your car-care routine with the trusted cleaning power of Pony Express Car Wash, combining deep cleaning, superior shine, and advanced protection—all from the comfort of your local express wash lane.
Ten (10) vouchers for The Triple Crown—Pony Express Car Wash’s best and most complete wash package, featuring:
Every wash is engineered for maximum cleaning power, shine, and long-term protection.
Item is located at the Rise and Respond Foundation:
353 E Lander St #205, Pocatello, ID 83201
Wash vouchers may be redeemed at any participating Pony Express Car Wash location. Ideal for regular maintenance, winter and summer protection, or gifting to any car-care enthusiast. All vouchers are valid for the Triple Crown wash only.
Provided by: Kyle Benson through Zachary Jordan of Pony Express Car Wash
Starting bid
Keep your vehicle driving straight and smooth with a free professional auto alignment from Commercial Tire. A proper alignment not only improves handling and ride comfort but also helps extend the life of your tires and enhances overall vehicle safety. Whether you’ve noticed uneven tire wear, drifting on the road, or simply want to ensure peak performance, this service provides the expert precision your vehicle deserves.
Performed by trained technicians using industry-leading equipment, this alignment service ensures your wheels are properly adjusted to manufacturer specifications, giving you confidence and peace of mind every time you hit the road.
INCLUDES:
LOCATION
Valid only at the Commercial Tire location in Pocatello, Idaho
OTHER NOTES
Service time may vary depending on vehicle type and condition. Additional repairs or parts, if needed, are not included. Please contact the store for vehicle-specific details or to schedule an appointment.
RESTRICTIONS
Must be picked up at the Rise and Respond Foundation:
353 E Lander St #205, Pocatello, ID 83201
—or call to arrange mailing.
Valid only at the Pocatello, ID Commercial Tire location.
No cash value.
Provided by Commercial Tire – Pocatello, ID.
Starting bid
Give your vehicle the showroom shine it deserves with a complete interior and exterior detailing experience. This comprehensive service restores beauty, enhances protection, and provides that fresh-off-the-lot feeling every driver loves. Whether preparing for a special occasion or simply treating your car to premium care, this package delivers exceptional results from bumper to bumper.
INCLUDES:
LOCATION
1 Hour Auto Sales & Service – 1659 N Artur Ave, Pocatello, ID 83204
OTHER NOTES
RESTRICTIONS
Subject to availability. Not redeemable for cash. Additional services outside of the listed package may be purchased separately. One certificate per vehicle per visit unless otherwise noted.RESTRICTED TO LOCAL RESIDENTS.
Provided by Teresa Nelson, Owner of 1 Hour Auto Sales & Service.
Starting bid
Give your wardrobe the luxury it deserves with this Louis Vuitton Papillon 30 Handbag, an iconic and timeless piece crafted in the brand’s signature Monogram canvas. Designed with a sleek, cylindrical silhouette, this classic accessory brings elegance, sophistication, and everyday practicality to any outfit. Whether you’re enhancing a curated designer collection or searching for a versatile statement piece, this handbag offers enduring style paired with the craftsmanship Louis Vuitton is known for.
Perfect for fashion lovers, collectors, or anyone who appreciates the blend of heritage design and functional beauty, this piece delivers charm, durability, and luxury that stands the test of time. Transform your signature look with a handbag that elevates your style effortlessly—day or night.
Item is located at the Rise and Respond Foundation:
353 E Lander St #205, Pocatello, ID 83201
This is a pre-owned luxury item showing minor, normal wear consistent with gentle use. The bag has been carefully evaluated to ensure authenticity and overall quality. A stylish, enduring piece ready for its next chapter in a new wardrobe.
Provided by: RNK Vintage Luxury LLC
Starting bid
Capture Your Event from Every Angle with Expert Photo & Drone Video Coverage
Immerse yourself in an unforgettable experience of premium visual storytelling with two hours of professional photography and dynamic aerial or ground-level videography, courtesy of Cody Jones of Drone Perspective Services. Whether you're hosting a gala, community gathering, charity event, family celebration, or corporate function, this package elevates your special occasion with breathtaking imagery and cinematic video that preserves every moment with clarity, artistry, and a true storyteller’s eye.
With state-of-the-art drone technology and professional camera equipment, Cody seamlessly blends creative composition with technical mastery. From sweeping aerial views that highlight the scale and energy of your event, to intimate ground-level shots that capture emotion, connection, and detail, Drone Perspective Services ensures you receive a collection of visuals that feel polished, compelling, and uniquely yours. This experience delivers far more than documentation—it provides a curated visual narrative that brings your event back to life long after the day has passed.
INCLUDES:
From the first moment of setup to the final shot, Cody’s approach is defined by professionalism, creativity, and a genuine passion for showcasing people, places, and moments in their best light. Whether capturing the grandeur of an outdoor venue from above or the up-close energy of guests enjoying your event, this package delivers an exceptional blend of storytelling and production quality.
LOCATION
Service area determined by Drone Perspective Services; sessions generally take place within Cody’s standard coverage region. Additional travel fees may apply outside of this area.
OTHER NOTES
Capture your event from every angle with expert ground and aerial videography.
Provided by: Drone Perspective Services — Cody Jones, Owner & Lead Visual Artist
Restrictions: Subject to scheduling availability. Event date must be mutually agreed upon with Cody Jones. Winner must book in advance for best availability. Drone usage is subject to FAA regulations and on-site airspace restrictions.
Starting bid
Escape to your choice of golf resorts throughout the continental US, where world-class fairways and stunning scenery await. Whether you seek relaxation or championship-level play, this getaway promises the perfect blend of leisure and excitement.
INCLUDES:
- 2 nights in your choice of golf resorts located all over the continental US
- Choose from resorts detailed in the link below
- Destinations include Arizona, Florida, Michigan, and more!
- Room will accommodate 2 adults and may contain a large bed or two smaller beds at hotel's discretion
- Upgrade your room, add additional travelers, and extend your stay for a fee at redemption
This package does not include greens fees. Traveler is responsible for booking their golf after certificate redemption. There is no requirement to purchase golf to redeem.
Some properties charge a resort fee at check-in, as well as a refundable deposit. View valid resorts, current availability, estimated fees at check-in, and booking terms at:
https://redeem.travelpledge.com/T21022
LOCATION
Variety of locations
OTHER NOTES
Unless otherwise noted, food and transportation not included.
WHICH HOTELS ARE AVAILABLE?
There is a wide variety of hotels available for this package. The hotels available depend on the check-in date. There are typically more options available outside of peak season and during weeknights. Availability is subject to change as room inventory at a particular hotel fluctuates. Bidders can view available dates and hotels for this package, were they to book today, via the link in the item description. TravelPledge Destinations does not provide a static list of available hotels.
Provided by: TravelPledge Destinations
Restrictions: Subject to availability when you book. Book early for best availability. Primary traveler must be at least 21 y.o. Package is for accommodations only. Greens fees not included.
Starting bid
Nestled in the foothills below the majestic Sierra Nevada, Visalia is the Gateway to Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks and is a great home base as you explore the nearby Sequoia National Forest, Sequoia National Monument and public lands. Featured on the Garden Tour by the Garden Club for its lush backyard and landscaping, this beautiful, contemporary-California style home in a neighborhood known for huge Visalia Oak and Sequoia Redwood trees. You will be 45 minutes from the entrance to Sequoia National Park, 1.5 hours from the beautiful Central California Coast, and 1.5 hours from all of the Paso Robles Wineries.
INCLUDES:
- 2 nights in Sweetest Retreat (Home + Garden Apartment)
- Hot tub, firepit, and koi pond
- Access to miles of hiking in Sequoia National Forest
Sweetest Retreat includes a home with master bedroom with king bed and two bedrooms with queen beds and futon in the living room, as well as a garden villa with 2 queen beds. The house has an updated kitchen with gas range, barstool seating for 2 plus separate dining room seating for 6. Living room has a flat screen TV and a fireplace-flame surrounded by glass beads.
LOCATION
Visalia, CA.
ABOUT SWEETEST RETREAT
This property has been featured on the Garden Tour by the Garden Club twice: one year for the lushly planted backyard and outdoor living space and another year for the unique use of hardscape and drought-tolerant plants to create the beautiful front yard landscape. The backyard features a hot tub, built-in fire pit, large waterfall and Koi pond with beautiful professionally done landscaping. The backyard is patio surrounded by landscaping, rather than a grassy lawn. The covered patio area has a functional outdoor kitchen and an outdoor dining table which seats 6. The remainder of the patio is covered with 2 large umbrellas, so that nearly the entire backyard is shaded. The large, hot tub has room for 6 adults. Follow the path through the front yard past the boulders, dry creek bed, and desert-scape landscape design. There is another patio space here as you make your way up to the covered porch, that leads to the front door. Elegant landscape lighting adds ambiance to the front and the back landscaping and living spaces.
The internet booster provides a strong signal throughout the entire property, including outside living spaces. The large driveway accommodates 4-5 vehicles.
The garden apartment on the other side of the garage from this house. The apartment has its own courtyard and shares only the driveway with this house. It has a door which opens onto the backyard of the house.
ACTIVITIES NEARBY
Hiking
Your hiking adventure awaits in the great outdoors of the Sierra Nevada Mountains and the surrounding Visalia area. Whether you're an experienced hiker looking for a challenge or a novice ready to start your hiking journey, there's plenty of opportunity for you. With miles of trails, beautiful lakes and views beyond compare, this is the place to be for outdoor activity.
Day trips
Enjoy a variety of day trips while staying with us! Visitors come from all over the world to see the giant sequoias at the Sequoia National Park. The Sierra Nevada mountain range offers beautifully-groomed ski slopes and numerous hiking trails. The Central California Coastline is widely thought of as the most beautiful part of the long California coastline. Or, visit Paso Robles to see over 26,000 acres of vineyards, nearly 200 wineries, and more than 100 tasting rooms a short drive away.
Downtown
Not only is the Historical Downtown District full of unique shops and all sorts of restaurants, but Visalia boasts THREE 5 star elegant restaurants that are a destination for people from throughout Central California.
ABOUT ONYX PROPERTIES
Onyx Properties offers a variety of vacation and extended stay rentals in the Visalia, CA area. Lisa started the business 10 years ago with a studio apartment for travelers, and has grown the business to its current size of 26 rental options. Onyx Property's vacation rentals are top of class!
Provided by: Onyx Properties
Restrictions: Subject to availability. Not valid Wed - Sun of Thanksgiving week, Christmas week, New Years Eve and Day, Easter weekend or Presidents Day weekend. Extra charge for pre-approved pets.
Starting bid
Embark on a thrilling Las Vegas escape with a 3-night stay for two at the winner's choice of hotels on the iconic Las Vegas Strip. Immerse yourself in the dazzling lights, world-class entertainment, and vibrant energy.
INCLUDES:
- 3 nights in your choice of hotels in Las Vegas.
- Choose from hotels detailed in the link below.
- Room will accommodate 2 adults and may contain a large bed or two smaller beds at the hotel's discretion.
- Upgrade your room, add additional travelers, and extend your stay for a fee at redemption.
Most resorts charge an additional fee at check-in (around $40/night), as well as a refundable deposit. View valid hotels, current availability, estimated fees at check-in, and booking terms at:
https://redeem.travelpledge.com/T32819
LOCATION
Las Vegas, NV
OTHER NOTES
Unless otherwise noted, food and transportation not included.
WHICH HOTELS ARE AVAILABLE?
There is a wide variety of hotels available for this package. The hotels available depend on the check-in date. There are typically more options available outside of peak season and during weeknights. Availability is subject to change as room inventory at a particular hotel fluctuates. Bidders can view available dates and hotels for this package, were they to book today, via the link in the item description. TravelPledge Destinations does not provide a static list of available hotels.
Provided by: TravelPledge Destinations
Restrictions: Subject to availability when you book. Book early for best availability. Primary traveler must be at least 21 y.o.
Starting bid
Roll the dice on excitement with our auction package—a 3-night escape for two at the winner's choice of casino resorts across the United States. From the dazzling lights of Las Vegas to the glamour of Atlantic City, tailor your getaway to your gaming preferences. Bid now for a thrilling casino retreat, where luck and luxury converge for an unforgettable experience.
INCLUDES:
- 3 nights in your choice of casino resorts in Atlantic City, Biloxi, Las Vegas, or another gambling destination.
- Choose from resorts detailed in the link below.
- Room will accommodate 2 adults and may contain a large bed or two smaller beds at the resort's discretion.
Some resorts charge a resort fee at check-in, as well as a refundable deposit. View valid resorts, current availability, estimated fees at check-in, and booking terms at:
https://redeem.travelpledge.com/T32881
LOCATION
Variety of locations
OTHER NOTES
Unless otherwise noted, food and transportation not included.
WHICH HOTELS ARE AVAILABLE?
There is a wide variety of hotels available for this package. The hotels available depend on the check-in date. There are typically more options available outside of peak season and during weeknights. Availability is subject to change as room inventory at a particular hotel fluctuates. Bidders can view available dates and hotels for this package, were they to book today, via the link in the item description. TravelPledge Destinations does not provide a static list of available hotels.
Provided by: TravelPledge Destinations
Restrictions: Subject to availability when you book. Primary traveler must be at least 21 y.o. Paid upgrades and extended dates may be available when you book.
Starting bid
Immerse yourself in the ultimate pickleball getaway at St. James Bay Golf & Pickleball Resort in Carrabelle, Florida, where enthusiasts can revel in three nights of unparalleled play on premier courts amidst breathtaking surroundings. This idyllic resort offers not just top-notch facilities and restaurants but also a serene backdrop for relaxation, making it the perfect retreat for both competitive and leisure players.
INCLUDES:
- 3 nights in a standard villa located near the pickleball courts
- Unlimited free access to the brand-new onsite pickleball facility
- Complimentary paddle and ball rental on a first-come, first-served basis
- Access to the onsite championship golf course (green fees and cart fees apply)
Your villa features one queen bed, one sleeper sofa, and kitchenette. Paid upgrades to larger accommodations available.
St. James Bay Golf & Pickleball Resort
151 Laughing Gull Ln, Carrabelle, FL 32322
LOCATION
Carrabelle, Florida (along the Panhandle, on the Gulf of Mexico)
ABOUT THE RESORT
Golfers, pickleball players, nature enthusiasts and leisure seekers come to St James Bay Golf Resort to play, relax, rejuvenate then play some more.
St James Bay Resort offers a uniquely different Florida vacation; one where you can still experience the beauty, wildlife, and wilderness of Florida as it was decades ago, while enjoying luxurious accommodations, libations, and great food in a casually elegant atmosphere.
If you’re dreaming of pristine beaches, bountiful boating adventures and prolific offshore fishing, it’s time to explore Carrabelle Florida. This picturesque coastal community leaves a lasting impression on every visitor who sets foot on its sugar white sand. Known as the Florida Panhandle’s Gateway to the Gulf, Carrabelle is every outdoor enthusiast’s paradise. Visit St. James Bay Resort and discover the wonder for yourself.
Check it out for yourself: https://youtu.be/_LMyHhpzKvs
Provided by: St. James Bay Golf & Pickleball Resort
Restrictions: Subject to availability when you call to book. Not valid on holiday weeks.
Starting bid
Robert Walker worked closely with Audubon International to create a course in complete harmony with nature. This perfectly manicured 18-hole championship course gives golfers the ability to play a more strategic game of golf. St. James Bay Golf Resort is located just east of beautiful Carrabelle, Florida and only minutes away from St. George Island, Cape San Blas, Apalachicola and all the white sand beaches your bare feet can enjoy.
Includes:
- Two-night stay in one-bedroom golf villa
- Three days of unlimited golf
- Unlimited range access
- Taxes and resort fees
St. James Bay Golf Resort is #2 best golf course in Florida and number #26 in the US for 2014, #7 Top 25 US Public Courses in Pace of Play, #10 Top 25 US Public Courses in Value, #10 Public Course in Florida, and #43 Top 50 US Public Courses for 2015, #19 best golf course in Florida for 2016, and #83 in Top 100 of all Courses Rated over the first five years according to the readers of Golf Advisor! Tallahassee’s Regional Airport is less than an hour away (airfare not included).
Two Nights and Three Days of Golf with breakfast and lunch included each day at St. James Bay, near Tallahassee FL. Package is for TWO golfers.
St. James Bay Golf Resort, located just east of beautiful Carrabelle, Florida is only minutes away from St. George Island, Cape San Blas, Apalachicola and all the white sand beaches your bare feet can enjoy. Tallahassee’s Regional Airport is less than an hour away. St. James Bay Golf Resort offers an eco-friendly layout, the area’s only Audubon Signature Sanctuary, meticulously groomed and maintained, with GPS equipped golf carts, two practice putting greens, full size driving range and 15 beautiful lakes.
St. James Bay Golf Resort has been on numerous Best of Lists with Golf Advisor, lately was ranked #83 in Top 100 of all Courses Rated over the first five years. We are very proud of these rankings and invite you to come check us out for yourself!
TAKE A DAY OFF AND GO FISHING NEARBY?
St. James Bay Golf Resort offers an eco-friendly layout, the area’s only Audubon Signature Sanctuary and some of the best fishing in the country. Charters are available.
Check it out for yourself: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_LMyHhpzKvs
Provided By: St. James Bay Golf & Pickleball Resort
Restrictions: Subject to availability when you call to book. NOT valid on Holiday weeks.
Starting bid
Experience the charm of New England with a 3-night retreat for two at the winner's choice of inns and resorts. From historic landscapes to quaint towns, New England delivers rich history and natural beauty.
INCLUDES:
- 3 nights in your choice of properties in throughout New England
- Choose from inns and resorts detailed in the link below.
- Room will accommodate 2 adults and may contain a large bed or two smaller beds at the property's discretion.
- Upgrade your room, add additional travelers, and extend your stay for a fee at redemption.
Some resorts charge a resort fee at check-in, as well as a refundable deposit. View valid resorts, current availability, estimated fees at check-in, and booking terms at:
https://redeem.travelpledge.com/T32888
LOCATION
Variety of locations
OTHER NOTES
Unless otherwise noted, food and transportation not included.
WHICH HOTELS ARE AVAILABLE?
There is a wide variety of hotels available for this package. The hotels available depend on the check-in date. There are typically more options available outside of peak season and during weeknights. Availability is subject to change as room inventory at a particular hotel fluctuates. Bidders can view available dates and hotels for this package, were they to book today, via the link in the item description. TravelPledge Destinations does not provide a static list of available hotels.
Provided by: TravelPledge Destinations
Restrictions: Subject to availability when you book. Book early for best availability. Primary traveler must be at least 21 y.o.
Starting bid
The Montana Hill Guest Ranch is a working cattle ranch that sits in the heart of cowboy country in the South Caribou region of British Columbia. The Ranch is on expansive acreage, of over 500 acres, and is nestled in gentle hills loaded with pine trees. It also is surrounded by public lands with crystal clear lakes and beautiful scenic trails. The fresh air, panoramic views, and quiet surroundings create an environment that will re-charge your batteries and relieve the stress of your busy life. Prepare yourself for an unforgettable vacation and experience.
INCLUDES:
- 3 nights in a 1br cabin
- Private hot tub
- Ranch activities: axe throwing, cow milking, cheese making, group bonfires, hiking, mountain biking, archery, snow shoeing, cross county skiiing
Each cabin comes with its own Vermont cast iron gas fireplace, en suite, and kitchenette. Just imagine, after a hard day on the trail, coming “home” to enjoy a soothing soak in your own private hot tub, grilling up your dinner on your own barbecue then sitting back and enjoying an evening sunset and just staring up at a star filled sky from the comfy chairs on your own deck.
Location:
Montana Hill Guest Ranch is a five-hour drive from Vancouver, B.C., and just an hour and a half north of Kamloops. Don’t drive? Ask us about our special bus service from Vancouver.
Looking for privacy? Well, that’s what you’ll experience here when you want it. You don’t have to worry about noisy neighbors down the hall as you’ll be staying in one of only four cozy rustic log cabins nestled amongst the cottonwoods. Each cabin is tastefully decorated with antiques and western memorabilia and each has custom-built log canopy beds.
In the main ranch house, you can enjoy a game of billiards, read a book in front of the river rock fireplace decorated with trophy caribou, moose, cougar, and antlers. You can even take one of the many movies back to your cabin to enjoy.
What’s a ranch without horses? You won’t have that problem here. There’ll be a horse for you. Whether you are a new or experienced rider, there will be a horse that fits your level of experience. All of the Montana Hill Guest Ranch horses are well-trained, ranch-geldings only, making them easier to handle and safer to ride. Never ridden a horse? Don’t let that stop you, owner Al will make sure you are shown the basics so your ride will be a pleasant and safe one. Have your own horse? Not a problem! Montana Hill is one of the few ranches where you can bring your horse.
Take a guided horseback ride, ATV ride, or snowmobile tour (in winter) to the Green Horn Creek Ghost Town or explore over 100 miles of trails.
Or, simply retire to your cabin, light a fire, pull up a comfy chair, open up a good book, relax and do nothing at all other than letting your stress and worries melt away!
With hundred’s of acres to explore, it’s perfect for hiking, mountain biking, snowshoeing, canoeing, or just a leisurely walk to slow down and enjoy nature.
Love wildflowers? There are over 25 different species of wildflowers natural to this area for you to see and photograph whether you are hiking, walking, or riding, there is an abundance of wildlife you may see as well. If bird watching is your passion, there are many unique species such as sandhill cranes, pileated woodpeckers, and hummingbirds.
After your day out exploring the trails, you can play a game of horseshoes, billiards, or practice your axe throwing! Or, you can improve your accuracy in archery.
Ever roped a steer? Why not learn? Montana Hill Guest Ranch has a professional cowboy available to offer private or group roping lessons.
Milk a cow or make cheese? As a working ranch, there is a cow to be milked every day. Then learn how to make cheese from the cow you just milked!
Want to put your feet up? Why not pick a movie from our selection of over 1,500 DVD’s, pop some popcorn and then sit back in the privacy of your own cabin and watch a good movie.
A full gourmet breakfast is available for purchase each morning. You can cook your other meals in the privacy of your own cabin or visit one of the local restaurants in the area. Or savour the flavors of a western grill night, where you’ll enjoy freshly baked bread, salad, baked potato and a homemade dessert. Your choice of chicken, pork ribs or BBQ cowboy cut (that means they are really thick and juicy) steaks. From farm to table. That means fresh (and organic) produce, grown in their own greenhouse or sourced from local farms in the area.
There’s also a boutique and souvenir shop with lots of specialty items that will add to the memory of your stay.
Montana Hill Guest Ranch is open year-round so you can explore, experience, and live the ranch life in any season. You may even get a chance to be here when calving is in full swing. Elaine says, “it’s an amazing experience”.
Provided by: Montana Hill Guest Ranch
Restrictions: Valid Sep 1 - Jun 30
Subject to availability
Starting bid
Embark on a nature-inspired retreat with a four-night stay for two at your choice of hotels near an iconic national park. From geysers to towering cliffs, customize your escape to embrace the majesty of nature's wonders.
INCLUDES:
- 4 nights in your choice of a hotel near a National Park (details below)
- Parks include Yellowstone, Yosemite, Glacier, Zion, Rocky Mountain, Great Smoky Mountains and more!
- Room will accommodate 2 adults and may contain a large bed or two smaller beds at hotel's discretion
- Upgrade your room, add additional travelers, and extend your dates for a fee at check-in.
Some properties charge a resort fee at check-in, as well as a refundable deposit. View valid resorts, current availability, estimated resort fees at check-in, and booking terms at:
https://redeem.travelpledge.com/T42913
DETAILS:
4 Nights / Sleeps up to 2
Valid From:
Valid for a wide range of dates throughout the year!
LOCATION:
Various destinations near national parks
OTHER NOTES:
Unless otherwise noted, food and transportation not included. Certain optional amenities, such as parking, may require an additional fee at the property.
WHICH HOTELS ARE AVAILABLE?
There is a wide variety of hotels available for this package. The hotels available depend on the check-in date. There are typically more options available outside of peak season and during weeknights. Availability is subject to change as room inventory at a particular hotel fluctuates. Bidders can view available dates and hotels for this package, were they to book today, via the link in the item description. TravelPledge Destinations does not provide a static list of available hotels.
Provided By: TravelPledge Destinations
Restrictions: Subject to availability when you book. Book early for best availability. There will be more availability outside of peak season (typically summer). Primary traveler must be at least 21 y.o.
Starting bid
Experience the soulful charm of New Orleans with a 3-night getaway for two. Immerse yourself in the city's culinary delights with a walking food tour through the historic French Quarter. From beignets to gumbo, savor the flavors of this vibrant city.
INCLUDES:
- 3 nights in your choice of hotels in New Orleans (details below)
- Walking food tour through the French Quarter
- Room will accommodate 2 adults and may contain a large bed or two smaller beds at hotel's discretion
- Upgrade your room, add additional travelers, and extend your stay for a fee at redemption.
FOOD TOUR: Visit the French Quarter’s most famous restaurants for most delicious local fare, such as gumbo, Creole brisket, and beignets. Tour is approximately 3 hours. Gratuities for guide not included. Alternative non-food tour may be available if traveler prefers not to walk.
Some properties charge a resort fee at check-in, as well as a refundable deposit. View valid resorts, current availability, estimated fees at check-in, and booking terms at:
https://redeem.travelpledge.com/T32904
DETAILS:
3 Nights / Sleeps up to 2
VALID FROM:
Valid for a wide range of dates throughout the year
LOCATION:
New Orleans, LA
OTHER NOTES:
Unless otherwise noted, food and transportation not included. Certain optional amenities, such as parking, may require an additional fee at the property.
WHICH HOTELS ARE AVAILABLE?
There is a wide variety of hotels available for this package. The hotels available depend on the check-in date. There are typically more options available outside of peak season and during weeknights. Availability is subject to change as room inventory at a particular hotel fluctuates. Bidders can view available dates and hotels for this package, were they to book today, via the link in the item description. TravelPledge Destinations does not provide a static list of available hotels.
Provided By: TravelPledge Destinations
Restrictions: Subject to availability when you book. Book early for best availability. Primary traveler must be at least 21 y.o.
Starting bid
Indulge in Mediterranean luxury with a 5-night getaway at the winner's choice of luxury resorts in Greece. From azure seascapes to exquisite cuisine, each day on the Greek islands is a celebration of opulence and the beauty of the Aegean.
INCLUDES:
- 5 nights accommodation in Santorini, Mykonos, Rhodes, or another top Greece destination
- Choose from 4 and 5-star resorts detailed in the link below
- Room will accommodate 2 adults and may contain a large bed or two smaller beds at resort's discretion.
- Hotel breakfast each day
- Upgrade your room, add additional travelers, and extend your stay for a fee at redemption.
Most resorts charge local taxes at check-in, as well as a refundable deposit. View valid resorts, current availability, estimated taxes at check-in, and booking terms at:
https://redeem.travelpledge.com/T52917
LOCATION
Various destinations in Greece
OTHER NOTES
Unless otherwise noted, vacation package does not include any transportation.
WHICH HOTELS ARE AVAILABLE?
There is a wide variety of hotels available for this package. The hotels available depend on the check-in date. There are typically more options available outside of peak season and during weeknights. Availability is subject to change as room inventory at a particular hotel fluctuates. Bidders can view available dates and hotels for this package, were they to book today, via the link in the item description. TravelPledge Destinations does not provide a static list of available hotels.
Provided by: TravelPledge Destinations
Restrictions: Subject to availability when you book. Book early for best availability. Primary traveler must be at least 21 y.o. (others 18+).
Starting bid
Welcome to Big Bear Cool Cabins, winner of the Best Big Bear Vacation Rental Company for the last five years! Nestled in the heart of Big Bear Lake and just a few hours from LA, this year-round resort offers a pristine lake for boating and fishing, as well as Southern California's finest slopes. Big Bear Lake promises the ultimate family getaway.
INCLUDES:
- 3 nights in a 3br/2ba cabin. Paid upgrades to larger cabins, cabins with hot tubs, and pet friendly cabins available.
- Taxes and fees
Cabin placement will depend on availability and will be at Big Bear Cool Cabins' discretion. Cabin will include three bedrooms, two baths, living room, fireplace, and full kitchen with stove/oven, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, blender, toaster, coffee maker, dishes, pots/pans, spice rack, and more. WiFi and barbecue included. Short drive to the lake, slopes, National Forest hiking trails, and the Village shops and restaurants.
VALID FROM:
Valid Mar 1 - Nov 30
DETAILS:
3 Nights / Sleeps up to 6
LOCATION:
Big Bear Lake, CA
ACTIVITIES IN BIG BEAR LAKE:
-Scenic Sky Chair
- Big Bear Alpine Zoo
- Ziplining
- Hiking & Biking
- Water sports
- Golf & Tennis
- Horseback Riding
- Sailing
- Fishing
- Snow Sports
Provided By: Big Bear Cool Cabins
Restrictions: Subject to availability. Not valid over holiday weeks. Select winter dates may be available. Photos are representative though may not reflect your exact cabin. Paid upgrades and extensions available.
Starting bid
Embark on a 5-night Portuguese vacation! From the historic streets of Lisbon to the sun-kissed shores of the Algarve, experience a tapestry of culture and natural beauty. Bid for an unforgettable experience, indulging in the rich heritage, delectable cuisine, and scenic wonders of Portugal.
INCLUDES:
- 5 nights in Algarve, Lisbon or other top Portuguese destination.
- Choose from 4 and 5-star hotels detailed in the link below.
- Room will accommodate 2 adults and may contain a large bed or two smaller beds at the hotel's discretion.
- Upgrade your room, add additional travelers, split your stay between cities, and extend your stay for a fee at redemption.
Some hotels charge an additional fee at check-in, as well as a refundable deposit. View valid hotels, current availability, estimated fees at check-in, and booking terms at:
https://redeem.travelpledge.com/T72810
LOCATION
Algarve, Lisbon, Porto, and other top destinations in Portugal.
OTHER NOTES
Unless otherwise noted, package does not include transportation or food.
WHICH HOTELS ARE AVAILABLE?
There is a wide variety of hotels available for this package. The hotels available depend on the check-in date. There are typically more options available outside of peak season and during weeknights. Availability is subject to change as room inventory at a particular hotel fluctuates. Bidders can view available dates and hotels for this package, were they to book today, via the link in the item description. TravelPledge Destinations does not provide a static list of available hotels.
Provided by: TravelPledge Destinations
Restrictions: Subject to availability when you book. Book early for best availability. Primary traveler must be at least 21 y.o.
Starting bid
On the mountain, close to town, near the rivers, and within an hour of numerous hiking trails, Downing Mountain Lodge is a three-bedroom, two-bathroom log chalet built in the round with sixteen sides. The cozy home has multiple amenities and is hands down the most amazing location on 80 acres of open forest and wildflower fields adjacent to the Bitterroot National Forest. Located near hiking, fishing, boating, skiing, biking, climbing, and at the end of a private mountain road, the lodge is as private as you can get while still being close to town. With panoramic vistas out of all windows, the mountain house is located 2000 feet above the Bitterroot Valley, and from May to June, the lands are covered in wildflowers!
DETAILS:
2 Nights / Sleeps up to 8
INCLUDES:
- Two nights accommodation for eight guests (cabin sleeps twelve. Add additional guests for $55 pp)
- Full commercial kitchen, hot tub, and sauna
- Cleaning fees included
Inside Downing Mountain Lodge, guests will find a massive central fireplace, large community living room, three bedrooms, and a sleeping loft, wifi, a stereo, two bathrooms with a shower, and a full commercial kitchen. On the north lawn is a hot tub and out the backdoor is a stone hut, cedar-lined sauna.
LOCATION:
Hamilton, MT. The lodge is just 20 minutes from Hamilton, the Bitterroot Valley's largest town with plenty of dining, shopping, and entertainment options.
ABOUT THE LODGE:
Outside is a wood stove sauna and outside shower and stock plunge tub. On the front lawn is a 6 person hot tub, without jets. On the spacious east deck is a large charcoal or wood fired barbecue with a picnic table. In the covered entryway there is patio seating, a propane barbecue, and a love seat swing adjacent to a small lawn. Up the mountain behind the lodge is a dirt road leading to the northwest and a spring creek, a ridge and the trail to Downing Mountain and the high mountain tarns 2,000 feet above, and to the south after a short climb a descending old two track roadway to Owings Creek where it springs from the Earth.
KITCHEN:
The kitchen is a full commercial setup with a gas range, four burner top and two ovens, a separate griddle top, and a charbroiler grill with a large venting hood. A double commercial sink, commercial dishwasher, and a freezer over fridge rounds out the essentials with plenty of room and tables for prep work and a sitting table for six. With plenty of tableware, silverware, and kitchen appliances including a toaster, microwave, crock pots and mixer, our guests or caterer is setup to prepare the most audacious of feasts. An access door to the outside and the hot tub deck is located in the west wall of the kitchen which is in the southwest quadrant of the building.
BEDROOMS:
The master bedroom faces east and catches the sunrise. With a queen bed, full bed, and a long twin, this room can accommodate up to five. The second bedroom contains another double bed and can accommodate up to two guests. The third bedroom contains a twin over full bunkbed as well as a twin over twin bunkbed in addition to a single bed and can accommodate up to six guests. There is also a pull out Queen couch in the living room. The loft has a full mattress and three twin beds accommodating up to 5 guests.
BATHROOMS:
The two bathrooms are communal space accessed from the living room. There is a vanity entryway to the bathrooms with two sinks. There is a shower bath and two toilets. The living room has three couches by the fireplace, a piano, a guitar, a large dining table for up to twelve people, and a few smaller tables, a foosball table, a board games table, and a woodstove.
ACTIVITIES:
At a crossroads of culture and environment, the Bitterroots blend a combination of Pacific Northwest influences with the Rocky Mountain West. Moderate elevations and increased rainfall combined with abundant sunshine makes the Bitterroot Valley one of the best destinations in the Last Best Place. From cattle ranches to organic dairies and produce farms, cafes to sushi restaurants and fine dining, flea markets and thrift stores to antique stores and boutiques, small towns to large university towns, high mountain lakes to creeks and swollen rivers, music events to rodeos and farmer's markets, and the greatest concentration of micro breweries in the region, Western Montana has much to offer the traveler and resident alike.
VALID DATES:
Valid Apr 1 - Oct 31
Check it out for yourself: https://youtu.be/-5Ip2dxyzAk
Provided By: Downing Mountain Lodge
Restrictions: Subject to availability. Blackout dates on holidays.
Starting bid
Enjoy an amazing 7 night cruise for two! A voyage through history dedicated to the Golden Age of Greek civilization and beyond, this cruise comes complete with a guest lecturer, Eugenia Alexiou - an expert historian and graduate of the Athens’ Tour Guide Academy. The journey to off-the-beaten track locales in the Peloponnese peninsula is a masterclass on classical antiquity and the Roman conquest, ending with the transition to the Christian empire of Byzantium. Experience a harmonious balance between conventional cruising and private yachting, along with an exciting voyage of discovery. Your cruise will depart and return to Marina Zea, Athens with stops at Nauplion, Monemvassia, Gytheio, Pylos, Olympia, Itea and Ancient Epidavros.
INCLUDED:
-Accommodation in double or twin Category B cabins with private SH/WC & air conditioning
-Buffet breakfast and two meals daily, including a welcome cocktail
-Optional visits to 4 UNESCO sites (entrance fees apply), Captain's Honor Night
-Corinth Canal Crossing
Variety Cruises is the 2016 USA Today Reader's Choice for "Best Boutique Cruise Line" worldwide. Flights, crew tips, shore excursions and other personal expenses are not included. Port taxes of roughly $370 per person is collected during the cruise.
From: Marina Zea, Athens To: Marina Zea, Athens.
DETAILS:
7 Nights
VALID FROM:
Cruise dates are March-April and October-November
YOUR HOST:
Variety Cruises is one of the leading yacht cruise lines worldwide, operating a fleet of 11 fully owned vessels offering travelers the ultimate Yacht Cruise experience. With capacities ranging from 5 to 36 cabins, Variety Cruises’ upscale yachts and experiential cruise itineraries embrace each destination by visiting much-loved and unfrequented ports of call in a private, intimate and relaxed environment. Some of Variety Cruises’ industry nomination highlights:
- USA TODAY READER’S CHOICE AWARDS 2016: “Best Boutique Cruise Line” worldwide
- CruiseCritic.Com 2015: one of the top 15 small ship cruise lines and ” Best for Yacht Cruises” category
- Tourism Awards 2015: Gold Award in “Small Ship Cruising in Greece” category
- CruiseCritic.Com; the No1 small ship cruise line in the Scenic Nature category
- Conde Nast Traveler Greece; the best Small Ship Cruise Line in Greece
THE SHIP: The M/S Galileo, built with the most stringent safety regulations, was launched in 1992 and was fully rebuilt in 2007. The latest renovation works of the M/S Galileo took place between November 2015 and March 2016 and included significant upgrading of the guest accommodations as well as the indoor & outdoor public areas. The elegant Galileo has operated cruises in the Mediterranean Sea and the Indian Ocean. The Galileo is always sailing under motors. Sails are occasionally used when weather and route allow. Service on board is provided by your Captain, the Cruise Coordinator and your experienced Marine and Hotel crew members.
SAILING DATES:
This cruise is only able to be taken during the months of March, April, October, and November. If a customer would like to sail during the summer months, he or she must select another cruise and pay the cost difference.
Check it our for yourself:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yrXZgd183oA
Provided By: Variety Cruises
Restrictions: Subject to availability on "Antiquity to Byzantium" Cruise. Blackout dates may apply. Variety may offer an alternative cruise program in case the certificate is for a cruise program which is not operated anymore by Variety Cruises.
