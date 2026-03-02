Womans Mentorship Network

Hosted by

Womans Mentorship Network

About this event

Rise & Restore Walk and Dinner Cruise

Liberty Station (NTC) and San Diego Harbor

Restoration walk with T-Shirt
$85

Join us for The Restoration Walk, a 2-mile community experience supporting women and families rebuilding after life transitions. Walk together, hear inspiring stories, and help fund the Restored Families Program. Your participation creates stability, healing, and hope for those rising into new beginnings.

Restoration walk and Evening Dinner Cruise
$195

The morning will include a 2-mile walk to get revived and rejuvenated. Then we will put on our evening gowns and cruise the San Diego Bay. Join WMN, Inc. for an unforgettable day of healing and celebration.

Add a donation for Womans Mentorship Network

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!