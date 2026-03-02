Rise & Restore Walk and Dinner Cruise

About this event
Join us for The Restoration Walk, a 2-mile community experience supporting women and families rebuilding after life transitions. Walk together, hear inspiring stories, and help fund the Restored Families Program. Your participation creates stability, healing, and hope for those rising into new beginnings.
The morning will include a 2-mile walk to get revived and rejuvenated. Then we will put on our evening gowns and cruise the San Diego Bay. Join WMN, Inc. for an unforgettable day of healing and celebration.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!