Rise & Sparkle, Inc's Photo session auction

Pick-up location

16 Shad River Rd, Savannah, GA 31410, USA

Boudoir Session with 2 sets item
Boudoir Session with 2 sets
$250

Starting bid

This is a luxury boudoir session including 2 sets, lingerie, makeup application with lashes, access to client closet, client jewelry box, client shoe box and all digital images in our studio on Wilmington Island. Our website is www.classyboudoirphotography.com

Glamour Photography Session on Tybee Beach item
Glamour Photography Session on Tybee Beach
$200

Starting bid

This is an hour and a half glamour session on Tybee Beach to include a gown, makeup application, aerial photography added, all digital images from the session. This can be for a single woman or a couple.


https://classyboudoirphotography.com/emotive-couples-soh



4 day stay in a Wilmington Island Airbnb item
4 day stay in a Wilmington Island Airbnb
$300

Starting bid

3 day stay in a Wilmington Island Airbnb, 10 minutes from Tybee Beach and 15 minutes from downtown Savannah, GA, includes a full kitchen, sleeps up to 5 (although, it will be a little cramped for more than 4)


Link to place: airbnb.com/h/savannahmarshesstudio (lower level separate unit)

Shop my client closet of brand new lingerie (5 pieces) item
Shop my client closet of brand new lingerie (5 pieces)
$50

Starting bid

You get to come to my client closet and choose 5 pieces for yourself. This is brand new lingerie, tags, etc. I have all sizes from S-3X stocked!

Family Photo Session at Forsyth Park item
Family Photo Session at Forsyth Park
$150

Starting bid

Includes all digital images and a 1.5 hour session for a family up to 6 people

High School Senior Photo Session item
High School Senior Photo Session
$150

Starting bid

Includes 2 changes of clothes and all digital images and location of choice in Savannah, GA

