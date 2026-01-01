Rise & Sparkle, Inc's Photo session auction

Hosted by
Starting bid
This is a luxury boudoir session including 2 sets, lingerie, makeup application with lashes, access to client closet, client jewelry box, client shoe box and all digital images in our studio on Wilmington Island. Our website is www.classyboudoirphotography.com
Starting bid
This is an hour and a half glamour session on Tybee Beach to include a gown, makeup application, aerial photography added, all digital images from the session. This can be for a single woman or a couple.
https://classyboudoirphotography.com/emotive-couples-soh
Starting bid
3 day stay in a Wilmington Island Airbnb, 10 minutes from Tybee Beach and 15 minutes from downtown Savannah, GA, includes a full kitchen, sleeps up to 5 (although, it will be a little cramped for more than 4)
Link to place: airbnb.com/h/savannahmarshesstudio (lower level separate unit)
Starting bid
You get to come to my client closet and choose 5 pieces for yourself. This is brand new lingerie, tags, etc. I have all sizes from S-3X stocked!
Starting bid
Includes all digital images and a 1.5 hour session for a family up to 6 people
Starting bid
Includes 2 changes of clothes and all digital images and location of choice in Savannah, GA
