"Rise & Thrive Celebration" Presented by FLAW

Registration is free! If you’d like to support the event, we welcome in-kind donations such as door prizes, gift cards, or other items. Your generosity helps make this day even more special for survivors and their families. This is a wonderful opportunity for FLAW and local businesses to unite in giving back to our community. Thank you for your support!
Team Registration
Free
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets
Calling all cancer patients and survivors of all ages! Join us for a day of friendly competition, connection, and celebration. Whether you’re ready to compete or simply want to enjoy the camaraderie, this event is for you!
Supporters are also welcome—come cheer on the survivors and be part of this uplifting experience. Together, we rise and thrive!
Individual Registration
Free
Want to join the fun but don’t have a team? No problem! Register as an individual, and we’ll match you with a team so you can take part in the friendly competition, camaraderie, and celebration. Whether you're a cancer survivor, patient, or supporter, there's a place for you here. Together, we rise and thrive!
Platinum Corporate Sponsor – $1,000
$1,000
- Prominent logo placement on FLAW Foundation’s website and all event materials
- Featured post on our social media channels
- Recognition as a premier sponsor at the Mini-Fest and future FLAW events
- Opportunity to include promotional materials in event gift bags
Gold Sponsor – $500
$500
- Logo placement on FLAW Foundation’s website and event materials
- Mention in social media acknowledgments
- Recognition as a sponsor at all FLAW Foundation events
Silver Sponsor – $250
$250
- Logo placement on event materials
- Mention in social media acknowledgments
- Recognition as a sponsor at one major FLAW Foundation event
Bronze Sponsor – $150
$150
- Name listed on FLAW Foundation’s website and event materials
- Mention in social media acknowledgments
Add a donation for Fight Like A Warrior (FLAW)
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!