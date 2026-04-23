Rise & Thrive Program

Hosted by

Rise & Thrive Program

About this event

Rise & Thrive: Preparing for Independence Workshop

24910 Washington Ave ste 201

Murrieta, CA 92562, USA

Free Workshop Registration
Free

Reserve your spot for the Rise & Thrive “Preparing for Independence” Workshop.


This registration includes full access to the workshop, resources, and support materials.


Spots are limited to ensure a quality experience. Please only register if you plan to attend.

Support a Participant
Pay what you can

Support the Rise & Thrive Program and help provide resources, workshops, and housing support for young adults preparing for independence. Donations are optional and appreciated.

Add a donation for Rise & Thrive Program

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!