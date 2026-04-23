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About this event
Reserve your spot for the Rise & Thrive “Preparing for Independence” Workshop.
This registration includes full access to the workshop, resources, and support materials.
Spots are limited to ensure a quality experience. Please only register if you plan to attend.
Support the Rise & Thrive Program and help provide resources, workshops, and housing support for young adults preparing for independence. Donations are optional and appreciated.
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