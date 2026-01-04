Rise Beyond Her Foundation: Year-Round Sponsorships

Hosted by
Helps cover program essentials and participant support needs that make our year-round mission possible.
Recognition:
• Name listed on the Rise Beyond Her Foundation Sponsor Page (website)
• Included in a monthly “Sponsor Roll Call” social media thank-you (group post)
• Tax receipt provided via Zeffy
Supports healing-centered wellness experiences and materials that help military-connected women reset, regulate, and rebuild strength.
Recognition:
• Everything in Bronze
• Logo + name on website sponsor page (if provided)
• Included in quarterly sponsor graphics shared on social media
• Optional: sponsor name included in one email newsletter/community update
• Tax receipt provided via Zeffy
Offsets real-life barriers like transportation support, deposits, supplies, and access costs, so women can participate without financial strain.
Recognition:
• Everything in Silver
• One dedicated sponsor thank-you post (single sponsor feature)
• Logo included on one quarter of program/event digital flyer footers (as applicable)
• Optional: short sponsor message (1–2 sentences) included in a community update
• Tax receipt provided via Zeffy
Provides deeper year-round support by strengthening community programming and sponsorship resources for women who need consistent connection.
Recognition:
• Everything in Gold
• Priority placement on sponsor page (above Bronze/Silver tiers)
• Logo on quarterly sponsor spotlight graphic + tagged recognition
• Option to include one small promotional card/item in participant welcome packets (pre-approved)
• Tax receipt provided via Zeffy
Helps underwrite events, outreach, and consistent programming; stabilizing access for women who rely on steady support.
Recognition (optional):
• Everything in Platinum
• Listed as a Presenting Partner on sponsor page and select program marketing graphics (as applicable)
• Two dedicated sponsor spotlights during the sponsorship period (social + email mention)
• Option to be recognized as a supporter of a specific initiative (Wellness Access / Barrier Removal / Events)
• Tax receipt provided via Zeffy
A leadership-level sponsorship that expands how many military-connected women we can serve and strengthens long-term sustainability.
Recognition:
• Everything in Presenting Partner
• Top placement on sponsor page + featured as a Mission Sustainment Partner
• Logo on key year-round sponsor materials (digital sponsor board/recurring graphics)
• Annual impact recap provided for your records (brief written summary)
• Invitation for a representative to a Rise Beyond Her appreciation gathering (if hosted)
• Tax receipt provided via Zeffy
Choose a custom sponsorship amount and we will apply it where it’s needed most (wellness access, peer connection, events, or barrier removal).
Recognition: Recognition is based on your preference and may include website listing and/or social media thank-you, depending on sponsorship size.
Tax receipt provided via Zeffy.
