R.I.S.E HER SUMMIT INC

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R.I.S.E HER SUMMIT INC

About this event

R.I.S.E. HER SUMMIT® 2026 – Vendor Marketplace

750 Nostrand Ave

Brooklyn, NY 11216, USA

Lifestyle Vendor – Deposit (50%)
$100

Secures one Lifestyle Vendor space at R.I.S.E. HER SUMMIT® 2026.

Includes vendor space, (1) 6-ft table, (2) chairs, and General Admission for vendor + (1) staff member.

Professional, branded setup required.

Deposit is 50% of the total fee ($200) and is non-refundable.

Remaining balance due prior to the event.

Lifestyle Vendor – Pay in Full
$200

Full payment for one Lifestyle Vendor space at R.I.S.E. HER SUMMIT® 2026.

Includes vendor space, (1) 6-ft table, (2) chairs, and General Admission for vendor + (1) staff member.

Professional, branded setup required.

Payment is non-refundable.

Food Vendor – Deposit (50%)
$150

Secures one Food Vendor space at R.I.S.E. HER SUMMIT® 2026.

Includes vendor space, (1) 6-ft table, (2) chairs, and General Admission for vendor + (1) staff member.

Proof of insurance and valid food handler’s permit required.

Deposit is 50% of the total fee ($300) and is non-refundable.

Remaining balance due prior to the event.

Food Vendor – Pay in Full
$300

Full payment for one Food Vendor space at R.I.S.E. HER SUMMIT® 2026.

Includes vendor space, (1) 6-ft table, (2) chairs, and General Admission for vendor + (1) staff member.

Proof of insurance and valid food handler’s permit required.

Payment is non-refundable.

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