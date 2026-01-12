R.I.S.E. HER SUMMIT® 2026 – Vendor Marketplace

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About this event
Secures one Lifestyle Vendor space at R.I.S.E. HER SUMMIT® 2026.
Includes vendor space, (1) 6-ft table, (2) chairs, and General Admission for vendor + (1) staff member.
Professional, branded setup required.
Deposit is 50% of the total fee ($200) and is non-refundable.
Remaining balance due prior to the event.
Full payment for one Lifestyle Vendor space at R.I.S.E. HER SUMMIT® 2026.
Includes vendor space, (1) 6-ft table, (2) chairs, and General Admission for vendor + (1) staff member.
Professional, branded setup required.
Payment is non-refundable.
Secures one Food Vendor space at R.I.S.E. HER SUMMIT® 2026.
Includes vendor space, (1) 6-ft table, (2) chairs, and General Admission for vendor + (1) staff member.
Proof of insurance and valid food handler’s permit required.
Deposit is 50% of the total fee ($300) and is non-refundable.
Remaining balance due prior to the event.
Full payment for one Food Vendor space at R.I.S.E. HER SUMMIT® 2026.
Includes vendor space, (1) 6-ft table, (2) chairs, and General Admission for vendor + (1) staff member.
Proof of insurance and valid food handler’s permit required.
Payment is non-refundable.
$
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