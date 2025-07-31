Rise Memphis Inc's Silent Auction

Hosted by
Starting bid
Treat yourself (or someone special) to a luxurious 1-hour massage. Escape the grit and grind for a few moments of rejuvenation at Jasper Float Spa & Wellness Center. Located in the heart of Memphis, their mission is to be the premier destination for restoring, rejuvenating, and rebalancing your body, mind, and spirit.
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
This one-of-a-kind oil and opal glitter hand-painted piece by local visual artist phenomenon, Keeosha Armstrong, is sure to add to any room.
Starting bid
A dainty stone and delicate metallic chain combine to create the Elisa Gold Pendant Necklace in Peridot Illusion, your new favorite wear-anywhere accessory (and our August birthstone!). This pendant necklace can be paired with any look, providing that extra touch of timeless style. Make the Elisa Pendant Necklace a staple in your wardrobe and you will not be disappointed.
Starting bid
This basket features the " This is Tiger Country " album, previously owned by Jack Eaton, the voice of the Tigers, and a resin-glazed tiger-striped M tray. Lastly, NBA cards of former Tigers: William Bedford, Andre Turner, and Elliot Perry complete this fan's collection.
Starting bid
💪
Ready to turn up the heat on your fitness goals? This energizing auction item is your ticket to feeling fabulous from the inside out!
🔥 Enjoy a 1-month pass to HOTWORX at the Medical District location a unique infrared workout experience that combines heat, isometrics, and HIIT for maximum results
🥤 Refresh with a delicious, nutrient-packed smoothie to fuel your body post-workout
🧘♀️ Wrap it up with a slimming belt designed to support your core and enhance your sweat session
Whether you're kickstarting a wellness journey or adding a little fire to your routine, this trio brings the burn, the boost, and the balance. Bid now and treat yourself to a glow-up!
Starting bid
Elevate his style with the ultimate Gentleman’s Bowtie Gift Basket— featuring a handmade French cuff wine bag with a vintage cuff link, paired gift certificate for Doggone Bow Tie.
Starting bid
This basket features gift cards from Dave & Buster's, as well as games sure to ensure a fun-filled night of laughs, memories, and good times.
Starting bid
Discover the healing power of ancient wisdom with this revitalizing acupuncture package! Whether you're seeking stress relief, pain management, or a boost in overall wellness, this experience offers a gentle path to harmony and health.
Includes 4 professional acupuncture sessions from Acupuncture and Healing Arts Medical Group tailored to your needs
- Designed to promote relaxation, improve energy flow, and support holistic healing
- Ideal for anyone looking to unwind, recharge, and restore balance
Bid now and treat yourself (or someone you love) to a moment of calm and care — your body and mind will thank you!
Starting bid
Whether you're looking for a fun and flirty look or a timeless, yet trendy look, Arabella's Boutique has you covered!
This charming retail establishment is nestled in the heart of Memphis, TN. Specializing in women's fashion, the boutique offers a curated selection of trendy clothing and accessories for the modern shopper.
Starting bid
Indulge in the comforting aromas and rich flavors of our Coffee & Tea Delight Basket—a curated collection designed to awaken the senses and soothe the soul. This combo features a coffee from French Truck Coffee and a Tea for Two box from Thistle & Bee.
Whether you're gifting a caffeine connoisseur or treating yourself to a moment of calm, this basket offers a luxurious escape in every cup.
Starting bid
Whether you're a dapper dan or a classic man, you'll find the perfect look at American Tuxedo. $100 off tuxedo rental
Starting bid
Beautifully handcrafted by Crochet by Chanielle! This Ruby Beauty is sure to be a conversation piece. Grab this bag today and support entrepreneurs like Chanielle, who are making their dreams come true with the Save Up Program.
Starting bid
Treat yourself to the ultimate glow-up experience that combines beauty, relaxation, and a touch of indulgence. This all-in-one pamper session aims to leave you feeling flawless, refreshed, and totally in your soft girl era.
✨ Lash Package – Choose your lash vibe: classic, hybrid, or volume. Mink Me will have your eyes speaking volumes.
💅 Manicure – From chic neutrals to bold designs, Nail Lounge will have your nails polished to perfection.
💆♀️ 60-Minute Massage – Melt away stress with a full hour of therapeutic bliss. Perfect for resetting your body and mind.
This package is your ticket to feeling pretty, pampered, and powerful.
🍷 Wine & Unwind – Sip on a glass of wine while you relax and vibe.
Starting bid
Pack of 4 Tickets for any Circuit Playhouse, Inc. production during the 2025/2026 Season (valid July 11, 2025-July 12, 2026 at Playhouse on the Square, The Circuit Playhouse and Theatre Works @ The Square).
Starting bid
This one-of-a-kind oil hand-painted piece by local visual artist phenomenon, Keeosha Armstrong, is sure to add to any room.
Starting bid
Elevate and simplify your hair regimen with this basket of The doux line of products. Made for a variety of hair types, this bundle has you covered from start to finish!
Starting bid
Get ready to light up your nights with this cozy and delicious auction item! Gather your favorite people around a stylish fire pit and indulge in gooey, chocolatey s'mores under the stars. This package includes everything you need for a perfect evening:
s'mores kit with premium chocolate, marshmallows, and graham crackers with a
A convenient storage box to keep all your fireside essentials organized
A sleek, easy-to-use fire pit for backyard bonding
Whether it's a family night, date night, or a chill hangout with friends, this fireside bundle brings warmth, laughter, and sweet memories. Bid now and let the sparks fly
Starting bid
Cheer on your favorite team at Sidelines Sports and Social in Southaven, MS. Included is a signed football and a signed copy of Geoff Calkins book After the Jump.
Starting bid
Pack of 4 Tickets for any Circuit Playhouse, Inc. production during the 2025/2026 Season (valid July 11, 2025-July 12, 2026, at Playhouse on the Square, The Circuit Playhouse and Theatre Works @ The Square).
Starting bid
Whether you're at home or on the move, your Tiger Pride will show with this combo.
Starting bid
The Hamilton Beach® FlexBrew® Trio Coffee Maker lets you brew 3 ways. On the single-serving side, you'll enjoy fast brewing every morning because it brews a single cup in about 90 seconds. No matter how you brew, Select-a-Brew lets you choose bold or regular brewing strengths. Includes a glass carafe, single-serve pod holder, single-serve brew basket, and a cup rest with a storage area for either.
Starting bid
Create your favorite frozen treats quickly and easily with the Cuisinart Ice Cream Maker Machine. Featuring a mixing paddle, this ice cream maker churns out tasty ice cream, sorbet, or frozen yogurt in 20 minutes or less. It has a double-insulated freezer bowl that eliminates the need for ice, making cleanup quick and easy.
Starting bid
Urevbu, a local artist, artwork is characterized by his bold use of colors, intricate details, and thought-provoking themes. He draws inspiration from his African heritage, incorporating elements of traditional African art and culture into his work. His paintings often depict scenes from everyday life. His artwork has been displayed in prestigious galleries and museums, earning him recognition and acclaim from art enthusiasts and collectors. Signed print 143/275
Starting bid
Inspired by the works of Mattise and Picasso this bold and colorful piece by Marcel Mouly is sure to make a statement! Signed Print 138/300
Starting bid
This image is from Eric Echols' collection. The collection comprises over 6,000 negatives that span the period from the 1920s to the 1950s. The artwork entitled "Double Up" shows two women seated for a studio portrait. They say if you want to go fast, go alone, but if you want to go far, take someone with you. Double Up emphasizes the importance of never feeling alone in battles and that those who stick with you, no matter what, are all you need to succeed in life. There are subtle hints of a currency symbolizing value and worth, suggesting that you are worth more than the value people put on you. Double Up.
Starting bid
Stay connected with friends and family thanks to the j5create 2.0-megapixel USB Webcam. The HD camera and high-fidelity microphone accurately capture images and sounds, so your friends won't miss a thing. With a plug-and-play setup, it's easy to connect the webcam to your Mac, PC or Chromebook.
• HD 1920 x 1080 video at 30 frames per second offers smooth, vivid recording.
• 2.0-megapixel camera has an F/2.4 aperture for low-light enhancement.
• HD image sensor with a wide-angle lens.
• Built-in high-fidelity microphone captures your voice accurately.
• Supports H.264 and MJPEG formats.
• USB plug-and-play capability lets you get started quickly.
• Compatible with Windows®, Mac OS and Chrome OS. • Backed by the manufacturer’s 2-year limited warranty.
• USB™ plug-and-play.
• High definition 1080p image sensor with wide angle lens.
• Built-in high-fidelity microphone (the microphone is not available for Discord™ on Chromebook™). • Supports Windows®/macOS®/Chrome OS™ systems.
Starting bid
Celebrate the rich history of the St. Louis Cardinals with this framed piece crafted for the true Cardinals enthusiast, featuring Hall of Famers Enos Slaughter and Stan Musial. This is perfect for any fan's collection and is sure to be a conversation piece that proudly displays your passion for St. Louis baseball. Don't strike out on this remarkable opportunity to own a piece of Cardinal history!
Starting bid
Powered by Vortex Rapid Air Technology, the 8-quart PowerXL Vortex Air Fryer delivers deliciously crispy results while replacing 7 appliances in one compact, space-saving design. The air fryer allows you to cook fast, easy meals without having to preheat traditional oven appliances. Just press one of the buttons on the easy-to-read LED digital touchscreen or program your own time and temperature.
Starting bid
framed Artwork of Father and Son
Starting bid
Strength, Unity, Passion, Belonging, Dance, Color, Movement
Starting bid
Cut and color package
