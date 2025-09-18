Rise of the Puppets: A Giant Puppet Workshop for Troubled Times

Hosted by
About this event
Santa Monica, CA 90405, USA
$
Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities.
Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities.
This will give scholarship assistance to 4 individuals. Your name or logo will be included in our list of Sponsors in all publicity, social media and our website. (We are a 501C3, and will provide you with a donation receipt)
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!