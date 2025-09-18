Church In Ocean Park

Hosted by

Church In Ocean Park

About this event

Sales closed

Rise of the Puppets: A Giant Puppet Workshop for Troubled Times

235 Hill St

Santa Monica, CA 90405, USA

Add a donation for Church In Ocean Park

$

General Admission
$300

Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities.

Lower Income Admission
$200
Discounted Admission
$100

Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities.

Sponsor
$1,200

This will give scholarship assistance to 4 individuals. Your name or logo will be included in our list of Sponsors in all publicity, social media and our website. (We are a 501C3, and will provide you with a donation receipt)

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!