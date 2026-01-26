Rise Reading Solutions Screenings and Evaluations

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This is a screening that tests to see if your child is at risk of having dyslexia. It is the first part of the TOD (Test of Dyslexia). It can last anywhere between 30 minutes to 1 hour. A follow up appointment will be scheduled at the time of the screening to go over the analyzed results. Please note that results are not instant and can take 2-4 weeks to analyze.
This is a full education evaluation that tests to see if your child has a profile of dyslexia. It includes all of the TOD (Test of Dyslexia). It can last anywhere between 1.5 to 3 hours. A follow up appointment will be scheduled at the time of the evaluation to go over the analyzed results. Please note that results are not instant and can take 4-6 weeks to analyze.
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