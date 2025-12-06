R.I.S.E. Shreveport's Silent Auction - PWAP 25

Show your GSU pride with this sleek and durable Grambling State University Backpack, featuring the iconic bold G logo on premium black material with gold accents. Designed for style and functionality, this backpack includes a spacious main compartment, a front zip pocket for quick access, and sturdy shoulder straps for everyday use.

Perfect for students, alumni, and proud supporters—whether you’re heading to class, work, or the game, this bag lets you represent Grambling in true Tiger fashion.