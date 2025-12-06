R.I.S.E. Shreveport's Silent Auction - PWAP 25

Hosted by
Starting bid
Show your GSU pride with this sleek and durable Grambling State University Backpack, featuring the iconic bold G logo on premium black material with gold accents. Designed for style and functionality, this backpack includes a spacious main compartment, a front zip pocket for quick access, and sturdy shoulder straps for everyday use.
Perfect for students, alumni, and proud supporters—whether you’re heading to class, work, or the game, this bag lets you represent Grambling in true Tiger fashion.
Starting bid
Show your Jaguar pride in style with this Southern University Classic Letterman Cardigan, featuring the signature blue-and-gold color scheme and bold embroidered “S” emblem. Designed with a comfortable knit fabric, this cardigan offers a timeless collegiate look perfect for game days, alumni events, or everyday Southern pride.
Soft, stylish, and unmistakably SU—this cardigan is a must-have collectible for students, alumni, and supporters of Southern University.
Starting bid
This stunning hand-blown glass piece features beautiful swirls of rich and soft pinks, creating a one-of-a-kind artistic design. Its wide bottom and graceful neck make it versatile enough to serve as a decorative vase or a functional wine decanter.
Elegant, eye-catching, and crafted with care, it’s the perfect accent for any home, office, or special occasion display. A unique addition for collectors or anyone who loves handcrafted glass art.
Starting bid
Elevate your kitchen or office décor with this exclusive 5-piece Custom RISE Set, featuring one tempered-glass cutting board and four matching glass coasters. Designed with the Shreveport skyline and the inspiring R.I.S.E. message—Resilient Individuals Striving for Excellence—this set blends style, durability, and purpose. Perfect for collectors, supporters, or anyone who believes in the mission of building healthy communities.
Includes:
Beautiful, meaningful, and functional—this set makes a standout auction item and a daily reminder to RISE.
Starting bid
This striking original artwork portrays a woman gracefully formed from the trunk and branches of a tree, symbolizing strength, growth, and connection to nature. Rich earth tones blend with textured green foliage to create a powerful representation of femininity, resilience, and renewal.
Hand-painted and full of movement, this piece makes a bold statement in any room—perfect for collectors of symbolic art, nature lovers, or anyone drawn to imagery of rootedness and transformation.
Starting bid
Stay warm and show your support for the movement with this exclusive #FightForYou sweatsuit (light gray) and beanie (white) set. Featuring bold, vibrant graphics and the signature R.I.S.E. Shreveport branding, this light gray unisex sweatsuit (size Small) offers both comfort and purpose. The coordinating white #FightForYou beanie completes the look, making it perfect for workouts, community events, or everyday wear.
A powerful statement piece for anyone committed to resilience, empowerment, and the fight for holistic health.
Starting bid
Represent strength, resilience, and community with this Medium #FightForYou sweatsuit from the RISE Shreveport movement. Designed in a soft charcoal-gray fabric, it features bold, vibrant #FightForYou graphics and the signature RISE emblem, making it both meaningful and stylish.
Perfect for workouts, everyday wear, or supporting the #FightForYou campaign, this unisex sweatsuit delivers comfort, inspiration, and purpose all in one.
Starting bid
Stay warm and show your support for the movement with this exclusive #FightForYou sweatsuit and matching beanie set. Featuring bold, vibrant graphics and the signature RISE Shreveport branding, this black unisex sweatsuit (size Large) offers both comfort and purpose. The coordinating black #FightForYou beanie completes the look, making it perfect for workouts, community events, or everyday wear.
A powerful statement piece for anyone committed to resilience, empowerment, and the fight for holistic health
Starting bid
Make a bold and meaningful statement with this XL #FightForYou sweatsuit paired with a matching white #FightForYou beanie. Featuring vibrant campaign graphics on an olive-green unisex sweatsuit, this set blends comfort, purpose, and style. The crisp white beanie adds a standout finishing touch, perfect for colder days or community events.
Ideal for supporters of the movement, this set represents resilience, empowerment, and the fight to build a healthier community.
