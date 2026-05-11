United Rocks Unity With Community

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United Rocks Unity With Community

About this event

Rise Together: The Next Ascent - Brunch

3601 Mapleshade Ln

Plano, TX 75075, USA

Purchase a Table for 8
$450
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Sit with friends and family and share a delightful brunch experience!

As a ticket holder, you’ll enjoy a delicious brunch menu, refreshing beverages, live entertainment, and much more.

Don’t miss this chance to make a meaningful impact. Your ticket isn’t just admission—it’s a pledge to a brighter, more inclusive future!

Individual Ticket
$50

A beautiful brunch filled with celebration, unity, and generosity!

As a ticket holder, you’ll savor a delicious brunch menu, sip on refreshing drinks, enjoy live entertainment, and much more.

Don’t miss this opportunity to make a meaningful impact. Your ticket isn’t just admission—it’s a pledge to a brighter, more inclusive future!

Donation- No Ticket
$50

Can't make the event but still want to support our athletes? No problem!

Add a donation for United Rocks Unity With Community

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!