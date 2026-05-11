Rise Together: The Next Ascent - Brunch

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About this event
Sit with friends and family and share a delightful brunch experience!
As a ticket holder, you’ll enjoy a delicious brunch menu, refreshing beverages, live entertainment, and much more.
Don’t miss this chance to make a meaningful impact. Your ticket isn’t just admission—it’s a pledge to a brighter, more inclusive future!
A beautiful brunch filled with celebration, unity, and generosity!
As a ticket holder, you’ll savor a delicious brunch menu, sip on refreshing drinks, enjoy live entertainment, and much more.
Don’t miss this opportunity to make a meaningful impact. Your ticket isn’t just admission—it’s a pledge to a brighter, more inclusive future!
Can't make the event but still want to support our athletes? No problem!
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