Rise Up's Evening of Impact

Your gift helps provide training to grassroots leaders, supporting them to stand up for gender equity and justice in their communities.
Activist
$1,000
Activists like you are advancing impactful advocacy efforts, from ensuring access to education for girls to promoting laws that protect women and gender-nonconforming people’s health and rights.
Advocate
$2,500
Your support enables local leaders advocate for policy change, driving meaningful impact that improves the lives of women, girls, and gender-nonconforming people worldwide.
Champion
$5,000
Champions enable Rise Up to scale proven solutions and catalyze change by funding innovative approaches to advancing equity and justice globally.
Leader Circle
$10,000
Leader Circle members make it possible for Rise Up to expand our programs, supporting bold and visionary leaders in Africa, Latin America, South Asia, and the United States who are tackling the world’s most pressing challenges.
Visionary
$15,000
Visionaries are shaping a brighter future by enabling Rise Up to broaden our impact, reaching new regions and communities with transformative leadership programs that build a more just and equitable world. Their support helps drive systemic change, ensuring that more leaders have the resources and networks to advance gender equity and justice on a global scale.
