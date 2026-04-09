RISE UP FOUNDATION's Silent Auction

TWO tickets to Taylorville donated by Venue Works and a bracelet making kit donated by Kya Harrell (not pictured).





Overview of the show:

Swifties, polish your friendship bracelets and get ready to bridge the gap between your wildest dreams and reality.

Taylorville isn’t just a cover band; it’s a high-energy journey through the "Eras" of Taylor Swift’s record-breaking career. Backed by a roster of elite musicians, the group delivers a masterclass in performance, blending the raw emotion of Taylor’s early country roots with the synth-pop brilliance of her latest chart-toppers.