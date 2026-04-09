RISE UP FOUNDATION

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RISE UP FOUNDATION

About this event

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RISE UP FOUNDATION's Silent Auction

Quilt item
Quilt item
Quilt item
Quilt
$100

Starting bid

One-of-a-kind quilt made by women at the Chillicothe Correctional Center featuring detailed embroidery.

Bluey Basket item
Bluey Basket
$10

Starting bid

Bluey themed gift basket donated by Dee Shivers with Encompass Health. Treat your Bluey-loving kiddo with this fun basket!

GoPro + Accessories item
GoPro + Accessories
$50

Starting bid

Like new GoPro and accessories donated by Mobile Gaming Entertainment. See life through a new lens with this amazing product!

Blue Self Care Basket item
Blue Self Care Basket
$10

Starting bid

Blue themed self care basket donated by Unilever.

Gift Basket item
Gift Basket
$10

Starting bid

Gift basket donated by Author Francine Roling. Includes her book, “Unfinished and Unapologetic: Living Boldly Beyond the Labels, Limits, and Lies,” a journal and pen, and 3 cans Shaklee Sparkling Protein drinks.

Gold Elephant Figure item
Gold Elephant Figure
$7

Starting bid

Decorative gold textured elephant donated by Raylene Duckworth. Stands about 5-7 inches tall, perfect for desk decor!

Brahmin Leather Laptop Bag & Wallet item
Brahmin Leather Laptop Bag & Wallet
$90

Starting bid

Brahmin Melbourne leather wallet and business tote in pristine condition donated by Tammy Chute.  Features textured leather, a zip-top closure, and a padded interior pocket for a laptop. Wallet has space for cards and cash. 

Pink Self Care Basket item
Pink Self Care Basket
$10

Starting bid

Pink themed self care basket donated by Unilever.

Let’s Party Sign item
Let’s Party Sign
$8

Starting bid

”Let’s Party” Light up sign donated by Raylene Duckworth. Light up the room with this new accessory!

Swiftie Night + Friendship Bracelet Kit item
Swiftie Night + Friendship Bracelet Kit item
Swiftie Night + Friendship Bracelet Kit
$10

Starting bid

TWO tickets to Taylorville donated by Venue Works and a bracelet making kit donated by Kya Harrell (not pictured). 


Overview of the show: 

Swifties, polish your friendship bracelets and get ready to bridge the gap between your wildest dreams and reality.

Taylorville isn’t just a cover band; it’s a high-energy journey through the "Eras" of Taylor Swift’s record-breaking career. Backed by a roster of elite musicians, the group delivers a masterclass in performance, blending the raw emotion of Taylor’s early country roots with the synth-pop brilliance of her latest chart-toppers.

Handpainted Landscape item
Handpainted Landscape
$65

Starting bid

Beautiful painting donated by the Jefferson City Correctional Center’s Restorative Justice Program.

Quilted Burberry Jacket item
Quilted Burberry Jacket
$100

Starting bid

Burberry red diamond-quilted jacket donated by Tammy Chute in like new, pristine condition. Featuring the iconic Nova Check lining and inner pocket, this style is a timeless staple for the brand. Fits like a women’s size medium to a small large

Purple Self Care Basket item
Purple Self Care Basket
$10

Starting bid

Purple themed self care basket donated by Unilever.

Vintage COACH Tote Bag item
Vintage COACH Tote Bag
$50

Starting bid

Large vintage COACH Madison tote bag donated by Tammy Chute. Features the iconic Horse and Carriage logo and is in good to very good condition with minor wear. 

Hand-carved Wooden Charcuterie Board item
Hand-carved Wooden Charcuterie Board
$115

Starting bid

Beautiful, hand carved wooden charcuterie board donated by Raylene Duckworth. Perfect for events, showcase a beautiful arrangement of food on this board!

Hand-carved Wooden Charcuterie Board item
Hand-carved Wooden Charcuterie Board
$115

Starting bid

Beautiful, hand carved wooden charcuterie board donated by Raylene Duckworth. Perfect for events, showcase a beautiful arrangement of food on this board!

Waterproof Diving Phone Case item
Waterproof Diving Phone Case
$7

Starting bid

Fully waterproof case donated by Mobile Gaming Entertainment. The ShellBox 2nd generation diving waterproof case is a universal underwater protective housing designed for iPhone and Samsung Galaxy series smartphone

Framed Painting item
Framed Painting
$65

Starting bid

Beautiful painting donated by the Jefferson City Correctional Center’s Restorative Justice Program.

XL Black RISE UP Hoodie item
XL Black RISE UP Hoodie
$30

Starting bid

Black RISE UP hoodie In XL. Show your support by sporting our logo and being super comfy at the same time.

3X Black RISE UP Hoodie item
3X Black RISE UP Hoodie
$30

Starting bid

Black RISE UP hoodie In 3XL. Show your support by sporting our logo and being super comfy at the same time.

Medium Purple RISE UP Hoodie item
Medium Purple RISE UP Hoodie
$30

Starting bid

Purple RISE UP hoodie in medium. Show your support by sporting our logo and being super comfy at the same time.

Purple XS RISE UP Hoodie item
Purple XS RISE UP Hoodie
$30

Starting bid

Purple RISE UP hoodie in extra small. Show your support by sporting our logo and being super comfy at the same time.

Purple XL RISE UP Hoodie item
Purple XL RISE UP Hoodie
$30

Starting bid

Purple RISE UP hoodie in extra large. Show your support by sporting our logo and being super comfy at the same time.

Purple XL RISE UP Hoodie (Copy) item
Purple XL RISE UP Hoodie (Copy)
$30

Starting bid

Purple RISE UP hoodie in extra large. Show your support by sporting our logo and being super comfy at the same time.

Blue Small RISE UP Tshirt item
Blue Small RISE UP Tshirt
$15

Starting bid

Blue RISE UP hoodie in small. Show your support by sporting our logo and being super comfy at the same time.

Blue XL RISE UP Tshirt item
Blue XL RISE UP Tshirt
$15

Starting bid

Blue RISE UP hoodie in extra large. Show your support by sporting our logo and being super comfy at the same time.

Blue XL RISE UP Tshirt (Copy) item
Blue XL RISE UP Tshirt (Copy)
$15

Starting bid

Blue RISE UP hoodie in extra large. Show your support by sporting our logo and being super comfy at the same time.

Blue XL RISE UP Tshirt (Copy) (Copy) item
Blue XL RISE UP Tshirt (Copy) (Copy)
$15

Starting bid

Blue RISE UP hoodie in extra large. Show your support by sporting our logo and being super comfy at the same time.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!