RISE UP FOUNDATION's Silent Auction

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Starting bid
One-of-a-kind quilt made by women at the Chillicothe Correctional Center featuring detailed embroidery.
Starting bid
Bluey themed gift basket donated by Dee Shivers with Encompass Health. Treat your Bluey-loving kiddo with this fun basket!
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Like new GoPro and accessories donated by Mobile Gaming Entertainment. See life through a new lens with this amazing product!
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Blue themed self care basket donated by Unilever.
Starting bid
Gift basket donated by Author Francine Roling. Includes her book, “Unfinished and Unapologetic: Living Boldly Beyond the Labels, Limits, and Lies,” a journal and pen, and 3 cans Shaklee Sparkling Protein drinks.
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Decorative gold textured elephant donated by Raylene Duckworth. Stands about 5-7 inches tall, perfect for desk decor!
Starting bid
Brahmin Melbourne leather wallet and business tote in pristine condition donated by Tammy Chute. Features textured leather, a zip-top closure, and a padded interior pocket for a laptop. Wallet has space for cards and cash.
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Pink themed self care basket donated by Unilever.
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”Let’s Party” Light up sign donated by Raylene Duckworth. Light up the room with this new accessory!
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TWO tickets to Taylorville donated by Venue Works and a bracelet making kit donated by Kya Harrell (not pictured).
Overview of the show:
Swifties, polish your friendship bracelets and get ready to bridge the gap between your wildest dreams and reality.
Taylorville isn’t just a cover band; it’s a high-energy journey through the "Eras" of Taylor Swift’s record-breaking career. Backed by a roster of elite musicians, the group delivers a masterclass in performance, blending the raw emotion of Taylor’s early country roots with the synth-pop brilliance of her latest chart-toppers.
Starting bid
Beautiful painting donated by the Jefferson City Correctional Center’s Restorative Justice Program.
Starting bid
Burberry red diamond-quilted jacket donated by Tammy Chute in like new, pristine condition. Featuring the iconic Nova Check lining and inner pocket, this style is a timeless staple for the brand. Fits like a women’s size medium to a small large
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Purple themed self care basket donated by Unilever.
Starting bid
Large vintage COACH Madison tote bag donated by Tammy Chute. Features the iconic Horse and Carriage logo and is in good to very good condition with minor wear.
Starting bid
Beautiful, hand carved wooden charcuterie board donated by Raylene Duckworth. Perfect for events, showcase a beautiful arrangement of food on this board!
Starting bid
Beautiful, hand carved wooden charcuterie board donated by Raylene Duckworth. Perfect for events, showcase a beautiful arrangement of food on this board!
Starting bid
Fully waterproof case donated by Mobile Gaming Entertainment. The ShellBox 2nd generation diving waterproof case is a universal underwater protective housing designed for iPhone and Samsung Galaxy series smartphone
Starting bid
Beautiful painting donated by the Jefferson City Correctional Center’s Restorative Justice Program.
Starting bid
Black RISE UP hoodie In XL. Show your support by sporting our logo and being super comfy at the same time.
Starting bid
Black RISE UP hoodie In 3XL. Show your support by sporting our logo and being super comfy at the same time.
Starting bid
Purple RISE UP hoodie in medium. Show your support by sporting our logo and being super comfy at the same time.
Starting bid
Purple RISE UP hoodie in extra small. Show your support by sporting our logo and being super comfy at the same time.
Starting bid
Purple RISE UP hoodie in extra large. Show your support by sporting our logo and being super comfy at the same time.
Starting bid
Purple RISE UP hoodie in extra large. Show your support by sporting our logo and being super comfy at the same time.
Starting bid
Blue RISE UP hoodie in small. Show your support by sporting our logo and being super comfy at the same time.
Starting bid
Blue RISE UP hoodie in extra large. Show your support by sporting our logo and being super comfy at the same time.
Starting bid
Blue RISE UP hoodie in extra large. Show your support by sporting our logo and being super comfy at the same time.
Starting bid
Blue RISE UP hoodie in extra large. Show your support by sporting our logo and being super comfy at the same time.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!