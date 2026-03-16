Rise Up Warriors 8th Grade Dance

Includes event entry*, photo booth access, a glow accessory, and automatic entry into our prize drawings!**

The first 10 tickets sold can request a song***, so grab yours early and dress to impress in semi-formal attire for an unforgettable night on the dance floor.





*Entry eligibility is subject to compliance with campus participation rules. See the campus newsletter for guidelines. Refunds will NOT be issued for students who do not meet eligibility requirements.

**Must be present to win prize drawings.

***Song of choice CANNOT have explicit language