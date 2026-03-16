Rise Up Warriors 8th Grade Dance

About this event
Includes event entry*, photo booth access, a glow accessory, and automatic entry into our prize drawings!**
The first 10 tickets sold can request a song***, so grab yours early and dress to impress in semi-formal attire for an unforgettable night on the dance floor.
*Entry eligibility is subject to compliance with campus participation rules. See the campus newsletter for guidelines. Refunds will NOT be issued for students who do not meet eligibility requirements.
**Must be present to win prize drawings.
***Song of choice CANNOT have explicit language
Each student who purchases an entry ticket can bring a friend for FREE!
The free student ticket includes event entry, photo booth access, a glow accessory, and entry into our prize drawing.
Add on a Meal to your Dance Ticket!
Meal will include a Chick-Fil-A Original Chicken Sandwich, chips, and a drink.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!