Bulverde Middle School PTSA

Hosted by

Bulverde Middle School PTSA

About this event

Rise Up Warriors 8th Grade Dance

1400 Kinder Pkwy

San Antonio, TX 78260, USA

BMS 8th Grade Student Ticket
$25

Includes event entry*, photo booth access, a glow accessory, and automatic entry into our prize drawings!**

The first 10 tickets sold can request a song***, so grab yours early and dress to impress in semi-formal attire for an unforgettable night on the dance floor.


*Entry eligibility is subject to compliance with campus participation rules. See the campus newsletter for guidelines. Refunds will NOT be issued for students who do not meet eligibility requirements.

**Must be present to win prize drawings.

***Song of choice CANNOT have explicit language

Bring A Friend for FREE!
Free

Each student who purchases an entry ticket can bring a friend for FREE!

The free student ticket includes event entry, photo booth access, a glow accessory, and entry into our prize drawing.

Meal Add-on
$10

Add on a Meal to your Dance Ticket!

Meal will include a Chick-Fil-A Original Chicken Sandwich, chips, and a drink.


Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!