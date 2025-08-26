R.I.S.E. Week 2025 - ELEVATE: One Week, One Mission, One Experience.

Join us for an unforgettable evening at Party With a Purpose!

Your General Admission ticket includes:

· Access to the full event experience, including gourmet food stations.

· A cash bar with a wide selection of beverages available for purchase.

· The opportunity to celebrate, network, and connect with community leaders and changemakers.

· Live entertainment and recognition of outstanding individuals, couples, and businesses who embody the mission of R.I.S.E. Shreveport.

· Celebration of our scholarship recipients — college students awarded support to continue their education.

Every ticket helps us provide scholarships for students, assistance for families in need, and recognition for community champions, while advancing our mission of “Building Healthy Communities.”