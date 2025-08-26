R.I.S.E. Week 2025 - ELEVATE: One Week, One Mission, One Experience.

Join us for an unforgettable evening at Party With a Purpose!
Your General Admission ticket includes:
· Access to the full event experience, including gourmet food stations.
· A cash bar with a wide selection of beverages available for purchase.
· The opportunity to celebrate, network, and connect with community leaders and changemakers.
· Live entertainment and recognition of outstanding individuals, couples, and businesses who embody the mission of R.I.S.E. Shreveport.
· Celebration of our scholarship recipients — college students awarded support to continue their education.
Every ticket helps us provide scholarships for students, assistance for families in need, and recognition for community champions, while advancing our mission of “Building Healthy Communities.”
Secure a premium spot at Party With a Purpose with a Reserved Table for you and your guests.
Your VIP Table includes:
Elevation Through Expression: A Night of Paint, Purpose & Possibility
Join us for an inspiring evening of creativity and community at 7720 Linwood Ave. Ste E, Shreveport, LA 71106 on Tuesday, December 9, 2025, for Testimony Tuesday: Stories of Resilience.
For just $40, guests will enjoy a guided paint experience led by Artist Extraordinaire Willie A. Love, where you’ll create your own masterpiece that reflects your personal journey — “Paint Your R.I.S.E.”
Event Highlights:
· Guided Paint Experience – Unleash your creativity with Willie A. Love
· Testimony Spotlights – Real stories of resilience and hope
· Wine & Light Bites – Sip, snack, and socialize
· The Elevation Wall – Share your vision of growth and strength
· #FightForYou Movement Station – Connect with a cause that uplifts our community
· Live Music or Curated Playlist – Set the mood with sounds of inspiration
This evening blends art, purpose, and empowerment — creating a space for healing, storytelling, and connection. Come paint, share, and rise with us!
Join us for an evening of Power, Purpose, and Progress!
RISE Talks brings together local leaders for TED-style presentations that inspire, educate, and empower our community to take action.
This isn’t about campaigning — it’s about connection, understanding, and impact.
Come learn why your vote matters, how it affects your household, schools, and jobs, and what we can do together to build a stronger Shreveport.
Thursday, Dec. 11, 2025 | 6–9 PM
Morning Star Baptist Church – Shreveport, LA
$
