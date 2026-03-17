RiseFest 2026: Merchandise Vendor & Exhibitor Registration

FOR PROFIT Vendor Booth Fee: Merch Vendor/Exhibitor shall pay a fee for each spot as shown below in accordance with the terms stated herein. ● FOR PROFIT Vendor Booth: $500 The Vendor fees are not a deposit, nor are any portion thereof to be refunded to the vendor in the event this application and contract is accepted by RISE. In the event this application and contract is not accepted by RISE, all fees paid with this application and contract shall be refunded to the Merch Vendor/Exhibitor.

FOR PROFIT Vendor Booth Fee: Merch Vendor/Exhibitor shall pay a fee for each spot as shown below in accordance with the terms stated herein. ● FOR PROFIT Vendor Booth: $500 The Vendor fees are not a deposit, nor are any portion thereof to be refunded to the vendor in the event this application and contract is accepted by RISE. In the event this application and contract is not accepted by RISE, all fees paid with this application and contract shall be refunded to the Merch Vendor/Exhibitor.

More details...