RiseFest 2026: Merchandise Vendor & Exhibitor Registration

FOR PROFIT Vendor Booth Fee: Merch Vendor/Exhibitor shall pay a fee for each spot as shown below in accordance with the terms stated herein.
● FOR PROFIT Vendor Booth: $500
The Vendor fees are not a deposit, nor are any portion thereof to be refunded to the vendor in the
event this application and contract is accepted by RISE. In the event this application and contract is not
accepted by RISE, all fees paid with this application and contract shall be refunded to the Merch
Vendor/Exhibitor.
FOR PROFIT Vendor Booth Fee: Merch Vendor/Exhibitor shall pay a fee for each spot as shown below in accordance with the terms stated herein.
● FOR PROFIT Vendor Booth: $500
The Vendor fees are not a deposit, nor are any portion thereof to be refunded to the vendor in the
event this application and contract is accepted by RISE. In the event this application and contract is not
accepted by RISE, all fees paid with this application and contract shall be refunded to the Merch
Vendor/Exhibitor.
NON-PROFIT Vendor/Exhibitor Booth Fee: $350
$350
Valid until March 28, 2027
NON-PROFIT Vendor/Exhibitor Booth Fee: Merch Vendor/Exhibitor shall pay a fee for each spot as shown below in accordance with the terms stated herein.
● NON-PROFIT Vendor/Exhibitor Booth: $350
The Vendor fees are not a deposit, nor are any portion thereof to be refunded to the vendor in the
event this application and contract is accepted by RISE. In the event this application and contract is not
accepted by RISE, all fees paid with this application and contract shall be refunded to the Merch
Vendor/Exhibitor.
NON-PROFIT Vendor/Exhibitor Booth Fee: Merch Vendor/Exhibitor shall pay a fee for each spot as shown below in accordance with the terms stated herein.
● NON-PROFIT Vendor/Exhibitor Booth: $350
The Vendor fees are not a deposit, nor are any portion thereof to be refunded to the vendor in the
event this application and contract is accepted by RISE. In the event this application and contract is not
accepted by RISE, all fees paid with this application and contract shall be refunded to the Merch
Vendor/Exhibitor.
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