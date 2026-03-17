RISE Ministries, Inc.

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RISE Ministries, Inc.

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RiseFest 2026: Merchandise Vendor & Exhibitor Registration

FOR PROFIT Vendor Booth Fee: $500
$500

Valid until March 28, 2027

FOR PROFIT Vendor Booth Fee: Merch Vendor/Exhibitor shall pay a fee for each spot as shown below in accordance with the terms stated herein. ● FOR PROFIT Vendor Booth: $500 The Vendor fees are not a deposit, nor are any portion thereof to be refunded to the vendor in the event this application and contract is accepted by RISE. In the event this application and contract is not accepted by RISE, all fees paid with this application and contract shall be refunded to the Merch Vendor/Exhibitor.
NON-PROFIT Vendor/Exhibitor Booth Fee: $350
$350

Valid until March 28, 2027

NON-PROFIT Vendor/Exhibitor Booth Fee: Merch Vendor/Exhibitor shall pay a fee for each spot as shown below in accordance with the terms stated herein. ● NON-PROFIT Vendor/Exhibitor Booth: $350 The Vendor fees are not a deposit, nor are any portion thereof to be refunded to the vendor in the event this application and contract is accepted by RISE. In the event this application and contract is not accepted by RISE, all fees paid with this application and contract shall be refunded to the Merch Vendor/Exhibitor.
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