RiseFest 2026 Sponsorship Opportunities

The following opportunities for the SAPPHIRE SPONSOR will be provided by RISE Ministries.



TICKETS & HOSPITALITY

16 Reserve Parking Passes



40 General Admission Tickets



20 VIP Tickets which include:

- Complimentary Refreshments in the VIP Building on Friday night

- Complimentary Lunch & Dinner served in the VIP Building on Saturday

- Access to Hospitality Tent and Sponsor Viewing area



VENDOR BENEFITS

One 8ft x 10ft booth in Merchandise Tent with prime placement



PROMOTION AT FESTIVAL

Company Logo on General Admission Wristband



Logo printed on RiseFest poster



Up to 4 sponsor provided banners to be hung on perimeter of festival grounds (limited to 4ft)



25 sponsor provided items distributed from main stage



At least 3 on-stage mentions from main stage over the weekend



The company’s logo will be featured in the rotating ‘Thank You’ sponsor message displayed on the jumbotron throughout the weekend



Video presence throughout the weekend on jumbotron:

- 30-90 second, pre-produced, sponsor provided content

- All sponsor-provided content for jumbotron display is subject to approval by RISE Ministries



INTERNET + RADIO PROMOTION

The company’s logo and a direct link will be displayed on the RISE Ministries website



Company name inclusion on radio ads



Company logo on TV Commercials



SPONSOR AGREEMENT

Sponsor agrees to become a sponsor of RiseFest in consideration for a cash sponsorship fee of $20,000 (twenty thousand dollars), sponsor will receive all of the above listed items.