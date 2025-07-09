RiseFest 2026 Sponsorship Opportunities

BRONZE SPONSORSHIP - $2,000
$2,000

The following opportunities for the BRONZE SPONSOR will be provided by RISE Ministries.

TICKETS & HOSPITALITY
1 Reserve Parking Pass

3 General Admission Tickets

2 Hospitality Tickets which include:
- Complimentary Refreshments in the Hospitality Tent on Friday night
- Complimentary Lunch & Dinner served in the Hospitality Tent on Saturday
- Access to Sponsor Viewing area

INTERNET PROMOTION
The company’s name be displayed on the RISE Ministries website

BONUS PROMOTION
The company’s name will be featured in the rotating ‘Thank You’ sponsor message displayed on the jumbotron throughout the weekend

SPONSOR AGREEMENT
Sponsor agrees to become a sponsor of RiseFest in consideration for a cash sponsorship fee of $2,000 (2 thousand dollars), sponsor will receive all of the above listed items.

SILVER SPONSORSHIP - $3,000
$3,000

The following opportunities for the SILVER SPONSOR will be provided by RISE Ministries.

TICKETS & HOSPITALITY
1 Reserve Parking Pass

8 General Admission Tickets

4 VIP Tickets which include:
- Complimentary Refreshments in the VIP Building on Friday night
- Complimentary Lunch & Dinner served in the VIP Building on Saturday
- Access to Hospitality Tent and Sponsor Viewing area

VENDOR BENEFITS
One 8ft x 10ft booth in Merchandise Tent

PROMOTION AT FESTIVAL
One sponsor provided banner to be hung on perimeter of festival grounds (limited to 4ft)

Up to 6 sponsor provided items distributed from main stage

The company’s logo will be featured in the rotating ‘Thank You’ sponsor message displayed on the jumbotron throughout the weekend

INTERNET PROMOTION
The company’s logo and a direct link will be displayed on the RISE Ministries website.

SPONSOR AGREEMENT
Sponsor agrees to become a sponsor of RiseFest in consideration for a cash sponsorship fee of $3,000 (three thousand dollars), sponsor will receive all of the above listed items.

GOLD SPONSORSHIP OPPORTUNITIES - $5,000
$5,000

The following opportunities for the GOLD SPONSOR will be provided by RISE Ministries.

TICKETS & HOSPITALITY
4 Reserve Parking Passes

12 General Admission Tickets

8 VIP Tickets which include:
- Complimentary Refreshments in the VIP Building on Friday night
- Complimentary Lunch & Dinner served in the VIP Building on Saturday
- Access to Hospitality Tent and Sponsor Viewing area

VENDOR BENEFITS
One 8ft x 10ft booth in Merchandise Tent

PROMOTIONAL AT FESTIVAL
Logo printed on RiseFest poster

Up to 2 sponsor provided banners to be hung on perimeter of festival grounds (limited to 4ft)

Up to 12 sponsor provided items distributed from main stage

At least 1 on-stage mention from main stage per day

The company’s logo will be featured in the rotating ‘Thank You’ sponsor message displayed on the jumbotron throughout the weekend

INTERNET PROMOTION
The company’s logo and a direct link will be displayed on the RISE Ministries website.

SPONSOR AGREEMENT
Sponsor agrees to become a sponsor of RiseFest in consideration for a cash sponsorship fee of $5,000 (five thousand dollars), sponsor will receive all of the above listed items.

PLATINUM SPONSORSHIP OPPORTUNITIES - $10,000
$10,000

The following opportunities for the PLATINUM SPONSOR will be provided by RISE Ministries.

TICKETS & HOSPITALITY
8 Reserve Parking Passes

25 General Admission Tickets

12 VIP Tickets which include:
- Complimentary Refreshments in the VIP Building on Friday night
- Complimentary Lunch & Dinner served in the VIP Building on Saturday
- Access to Hospitality Tent and Sponsor Viewing area

VENDOR BENEFITS
One 8ft x 10ft booth in Merchandise Tent with prime placement

PROMOTION AT FESTIVAL
Company Logo on General Admission Wristband

Logo printed on RiseFest poster

Up to 4 sponsor provided banners to be hung on perimeter of festival grounds (limited to 4ft)

20 sponsor provided items distributed from main stage

At least 3 on-stage mentions from main stage over the weekend

The company’s logo will be featured in the rotating ‘Thank You’ sponsor message displayed on the jumbotron throughout the weekend

Video presence throughout the weekend on jumbotron
- 30-90 second, pre-produced, sponsor provided content
- All sponsor-provided content for jumbotron display is subject to approval by RISE Ministries

INTERNET + RADIO PROMOTION
The company’s logo and a direct link will be displayed on the RISE Ministries website

Company name inclusion on radio ads

SPONSOR AGREEMENT
Sponsor agrees to become a sponsor of RiseFest in consideration for a cash sponsorship fee of $10,000 (ten thousand dollars), sponsor will receive all of the above listed items.

SAPPHIRE SPONSORSHIP OPPORTUNITIES - $20,000
$20,000

The following opportunities for the SAPPHIRE SPONSOR will be provided by RISE Ministries.

TICKETS & HOSPITALITY
16 Reserve Parking Passes

40 General Admission Tickets

20 VIP Tickets which include:
- Complimentary Refreshments in the VIP Building on Friday night
- Complimentary Lunch & Dinner served in the VIP Building on Saturday
- Access to Hospitality Tent and Sponsor Viewing area

VENDOR BENEFITS
One 8ft x 10ft booth in Merchandise Tent with prime placement

PROMOTION AT FESTIVAL
Company Logo on General Admission Wristband

Logo printed on RiseFest poster

Up to 4 sponsor provided banners to be hung on perimeter of festival grounds (limited to 4ft)

25 sponsor provided items distributed from main stage

At least 3 on-stage mentions from main stage over the weekend

The company’s logo will be featured in the rotating ‘Thank You’ sponsor message displayed on the jumbotron throughout the weekend

Video presence throughout the weekend on jumbotron:
- 30-90 second, pre-produced, sponsor provided content
- All sponsor-provided content for jumbotron display is subject to approval by RISE Ministries

INTERNET + RADIO PROMOTION
The company’s logo and a direct link will be displayed on the RISE Ministries website

Company name inclusion on radio ads

Company logo on TV Commercials

SPONSOR AGREEMENT
Sponsor agrees to become a sponsor of RiseFest in consideration for a cash sponsorship fee of $20,000 (twenty thousand dollars), sponsor will receive all of the above listed items.

