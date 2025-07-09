RiseFest 2026 Sponsorship Opportunities

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly
The following opportunities for the BRONZE SPONSOR will be provided by RISE Ministries.
TICKETS & HOSPITALITY
1 Reserve Parking Pass
3 General Admission Tickets
2 Hospitality Tickets which include:
- Complimentary Refreshments in the Hospitality Tent on Friday night
- Complimentary Lunch & Dinner served in the Hospitality Tent on Saturday
- Access to Sponsor Viewing area
INTERNET PROMOTION
The company’s name be displayed on the RISE Ministries website
BONUS PROMOTION
The company’s name will be featured in the rotating ‘Thank You’ sponsor message displayed on the jumbotron throughout the weekend
SPONSOR AGREEMENT
Sponsor agrees to become a sponsor of RiseFest in consideration for a cash sponsorship fee of $2,000 (2 thousand dollars), sponsor will receive all of the above listed items.
The following opportunities for the SILVER SPONSOR will be provided by RISE Ministries.
TICKETS & HOSPITALITY
1 Reserve Parking Pass
8 General Admission Tickets
4 VIP Tickets which include:
- Complimentary Refreshments in the VIP Building on Friday night
- Complimentary Lunch & Dinner served in the VIP Building on Saturday
- Access to Hospitality Tent and Sponsor Viewing area
VENDOR BENEFITS
One 8ft x 10ft booth in Merchandise Tent
PROMOTION AT FESTIVAL
One sponsor provided banner to be hung on perimeter of festival grounds (limited to 4ft)
Up to 6 sponsor provided items distributed from main stage
The company’s logo will be featured in the rotating ‘Thank You’ sponsor message displayed on the jumbotron throughout the weekend
INTERNET PROMOTION
The company’s logo and a direct link will be displayed on the RISE Ministries website.
SPONSOR AGREEMENT
Sponsor agrees to become a sponsor of RiseFest in consideration for a cash sponsorship fee of $3,000 (three thousand dollars), sponsor will receive all of the above listed items.
The following opportunities for the GOLD SPONSOR will be provided by RISE Ministries.
TICKETS & HOSPITALITY
4 Reserve Parking Passes
12 General Admission Tickets
8 VIP Tickets which include:
- Complimentary Refreshments in the VIP Building on Friday night
- Complimentary Lunch & Dinner served in the VIP Building on Saturday
- Access to Hospitality Tent and Sponsor Viewing area
VENDOR BENEFITS
One 8ft x 10ft booth in Merchandise Tent
PROMOTIONAL AT FESTIVAL
Logo printed on RiseFest poster
Up to 2 sponsor provided banners to be hung on perimeter of festival grounds (limited to 4ft)
Up to 12 sponsor provided items distributed from main stage
At least 1 on-stage mention from main stage per day
The company’s logo will be featured in the rotating ‘Thank You’ sponsor message displayed on the jumbotron throughout the weekend
INTERNET PROMOTION
The company’s logo and a direct link will be displayed on the RISE Ministries website.
SPONSOR AGREEMENT
Sponsor agrees to become a sponsor of RiseFest in consideration for a cash sponsorship fee of $5,000 (five thousand dollars), sponsor will receive all of the above listed items.
The following opportunities for the PLATINUM SPONSOR will be provided by RISE Ministries.
TICKETS & HOSPITALITY
8 Reserve Parking Passes
25 General Admission Tickets
12 VIP Tickets which include:
- Complimentary Refreshments in the VIP Building on Friday night
- Complimentary Lunch & Dinner served in the VIP Building on Saturday
- Access to Hospitality Tent and Sponsor Viewing area
VENDOR BENEFITS
One 8ft x 10ft booth in Merchandise Tent with prime placement
PROMOTION AT FESTIVAL
Company Logo on General Admission Wristband
Logo printed on RiseFest poster
Up to 4 sponsor provided banners to be hung on perimeter of festival grounds (limited to 4ft)
20 sponsor provided items distributed from main stage
At least 3 on-stage mentions from main stage over the weekend
The company’s logo will be featured in the rotating ‘Thank You’ sponsor message displayed on the jumbotron throughout the weekend
Video presence throughout the weekend on jumbotron
- 30-90 second, pre-produced, sponsor provided content
- All sponsor-provided content for jumbotron display is subject to approval by RISE Ministries
INTERNET + RADIO PROMOTION
The company’s logo and a direct link will be displayed on the RISE Ministries website
Company name inclusion on radio ads
SPONSOR AGREEMENT
Sponsor agrees to become a sponsor of RiseFest in consideration for a cash sponsorship fee of $10,000 (ten thousand dollars), sponsor will receive all of the above listed items.
The following opportunities for the SAPPHIRE SPONSOR will be provided by RISE Ministries.
TICKETS & HOSPITALITY
16 Reserve Parking Passes
40 General Admission Tickets
20 VIP Tickets which include:
- Complimentary Refreshments in the VIP Building on Friday night
- Complimentary Lunch & Dinner served in the VIP Building on Saturday
- Access to Hospitality Tent and Sponsor Viewing area
VENDOR BENEFITS
One 8ft x 10ft booth in Merchandise Tent with prime placement
PROMOTION AT FESTIVAL
Company Logo on General Admission Wristband
Logo printed on RiseFest poster
Up to 4 sponsor provided banners to be hung on perimeter of festival grounds (limited to 4ft)
25 sponsor provided items distributed from main stage
At least 3 on-stage mentions from main stage over the weekend
The company’s logo will be featured in the rotating ‘Thank You’ sponsor message displayed on the jumbotron throughout the weekend
Video presence throughout the weekend on jumbotron:
- 30-90 second, pre-produced, sponsor provided content
- All sponsor-provided content for jumbotron display is subject to approval by RISE Ministries
INTERNET + RADIO PROMOTION
The company’s logo and a direct link will be displayed on the RISE Ministries website
Company name inclusion on radio ads
Company logo on TV Commercials
SPONSOR AGREEMENT
Sponsor agrees to become a sponsor of RiseFest in consideration for a cash sponsorship fee of $20,000 (twenty thousand dollars), sponsor will receive all of the above listed items.
