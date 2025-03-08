Risen Savior Academy’s 2025 Family Fun Fair & Silent Auction

Welcome to PopStroke, where we've reinvented the classic pastime of mini-golf into an extraordinary experience. Imagine a place where the charm of traditional mini-golf meets innovative technology and custom-designed courses, where playful challenges unfold against the backdrop of beautifully designed landscapes. This is PopStroke — where the pure joy of mini-golf extends beyond family outings and date nights to welcome guests of all skills and ages seeking a unique and memorable experience. PopStroke brings a new spin to mini-golf where we swapped the windmills and waterfalls with next-generation technology and custom-designed courses. The PopStroke mobile app allows you to order drinks for on-course delivery effortlessly while keeping score electronically. PopStroke locations boast two 18-hole putting courses, jumbotrons, and large TVs all throughout the property, complemented by lively bars and a full-service scratch restaurant. Beyond the greens, PopStroke provides additional amenities, including an ice cream parlor, a playground, and an array of outdoor games like cornhole and foosball. Enjoy a Family Fun Pass providing golf for a group of 4! Valued at $100

Welcome to PopStroke, where we've reinvented the classic pastime of mini-golf into an extraordinary experience. Imagine a place where the charm of traditional mini-golf meets innovative technology and custom-designed courses, where playful challenges unfold against the backdrop of beautifully designed landscapes. This is PopStroke — where the pure joy of mini-golf extends beyond family outings and date nights to welcome guests of all skills and ages seeking a unique and memorable experience. PopStroke brings a new spin to mini-golf where we swapped the windmills and waterfalls with next-generation technology and custom-designed courses. The PopStroke mobile app allows you to order drinks for on-course delivery effortlessly while keeping score electronically. PopStroke locations boast two 18-hole putting courses, jumbotrons, and large TVs all throughout the property, complemented by lively bars and a full-service scratch restaurant. Beyond the greens, PopStroke provides additional amenities, including an ice cream parlor, a playground, and an array of outdoor games like cornhole and foosball. Enjoy a Family Fun Pass providing golf for a group of 4! Valued at $100

More details...