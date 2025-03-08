Risen Savior Academy’s 2025 Family Fun Fair & Silent Auction

The Lux Wine Tasting for Four allows a group of up to four people to enjoy a complimentary tasting of the most prestigious Cooper's Hawk wines.
Valued at $60
Tree umph 2 adult tickets
$30
Starting bid
Each Adult Ticket Certificate valued at $65
5 Adult Courses with over 100 obstacles & ziplines
500-foot-long Triumph Zipline
Beginner to Extreme adventures
Something for everyone ages 7 and up!
Arts A Blaze $50 Gift Certificate
$10
Starting bid
Arts A Blaze is a Paint Your Own Pottery Walk-In Studio located on Lakewood Ranch Main Street.
4 One-Day Passes to The Bishop Museum of Science and Nature
$40
Starting bid
The Bishop Museum of Science and Nature, located in Bradenton, Florida, is a natural history museum specializing in the history of Florida's gulf coast. It houses exhibits highlighting Florida's history from the prehistoric to the present. Enjoy a package of 4 one-day passes to explore all The Bishop Museum of Science and Nature has to offer.
4 Wine Tastings at Fiorelli Winery
$10
Starting bid
Fiorelli winery was started with humble beginnings in 1998, now more than 20 years later we are happy to continue sharing our love of wine with our guests who we consider a part of our family!
Aside from making wine, we offer wine tastings as well as private tours. Enjoy this package of 4 Wine Tastings and see all that Fiorelli Winery has to offer!
Goldfish Swim One Month Membership
$40
Starting bid
Goldfish Swim School is a premier learn-to-swim facility dedicated to teaching children as young as 4 months of age up to 12 years how to swim and be safer in and around water.
Enjoy One Month of Membership & Lessons, Towel and Goggle!
Dual (Annual) Membership at Sarasota Film Society
$20
Starting bid
Spanning two local theaters within the Sarasota area, the Sarasota Film Society brings independent, art, and blockbuster films to the film community of Sarasota, Florida.
Enjoy a Dual (Annual) Membership, providing:
- Discounted Admission Tickets Every Day
- 2 Free movie tickets (one per card - Ticket cannot be used in the first two weeks)
- 2 Free Member Combo (one per card)
- One Complimentary Popcorn Refill Per Purchase
- Free Admission on Member Appreciation Day
- Online Purchase of Member Priced Tickets
- Exclusive Member Only Events
Lil Diva's and Dudes Mani/Glitter Tattoo
$15
Starting bid
Lil' Divas and Dudes is a full service Children's Salon offering haircuts, manicures, pedicure, facial, and also birthday parties.
Enjoy one Lil Diva's and Dudes Mani/Glitter Tattoo
Lil Diva's and Dudes Pedi/Glitter Tattoo
$20
Starting bid
Lil' Divas and Dudes is a full service Children's Salon offering haircuts, manicures, pedicure, facial, and also birthday parties.
Enjoy one Lil Diva's and Dudes Pedi/Glitter Tattoo
Lil Diva's and Dudes Boy Haircut
$10
Starting bid
Lil' Divas and Dudes is a full service Children's Salon offering haircuts, manicures, pedicure, facial, and also birthday parties.
Enjoy one Lil Diva's and Dudes Boy Haircut
Lil Diva's and Dudes Girl Haircut
$15
Starting bid
Lil' Divas and Dudes is a full service Children's Salon offering haircuts, manicures, pedicure, facial, and also birthday parties.
Enjoy one Lil Diva's and Dudes Girl Haircut
Sarasota Polo Club Reserved Tailgate Space & Admission For 8
$50
Starting bid
For decades, the Sarasota Polo Club has been a popular destination and an important part of the Sarasota and Lakewood Ranch social scenes. Sunday Polo matches are open to the public every Sunday at 1PM. Gates open at 10AM. Join thousands of fans each week during our 2025 Season for exciting polo action, opening parade, live national anthem, theme weeks, half-time entertainment, food, drinks and traditional divot-stomping.
Enjoy (1) Gift Certificate offering a reserved tailgate space and admission for up to 8 guests for either April 20th or April 27th - the final two dates of our 2025 Season.
2 Guest Passes to Selby Botanical Gardens
$20
Starting bid
The Marie Selby Botanical Gardens is a 15-acre botanical garden located at 900 South Palm Avenue in Sarasota, Florida. The Gardens are located on the grounds of the former home of Marie and William Selby. The Gardens acquired the Historic Spanish Point campus on May 1, 2020.
Enjoy 2 Guest Passes to Selby Botanical Gardens and visit the Downtown Sarasota Campus or Historic Spanish Point.
Kids Empire Play Big Punch Card (10 Admissions)
$40
Starting bid
Active play is incredibly beneficial for kids. At Kids Empire, we’ve created the perfect indoor playground to let out all that great kid energy and Play Big by climbing, exploring, spinning, building, riding, sliding, kicking and dancing! Even the smallest kids in diapers like to Play Big. They’ll love discovering new ways to climb up, down, and all-around age-appropriate structures made just for tots.
Enjoy one Punchcard (10 Admissions) - You can stay and play all day, or leave and come back without using an additional visit!
The Fish Hole Mini Golf - 8 Golf Cards
$25
Starting bid
Welcome to our 18-Hole Adventure Golf Courses!
Family-owned & operated at two beautiful Gulf Coast locations - Lakewood Ranch & Anna Maria Island!
Enjoy 8 Free Rounds with 8 Golf Cards. ("Mini" Golfers 3 & under play FREE! with Paid adult)
PopStroke Family Fun Pass (Golf for a Group of 4)
$25
Starting bid
Welcome to PopStroke, where we've reinvented the classic pastime of mini-golf into an extraordinary experience. Imagine a place where the charm of traditional mini-golf meets innovative technology and custom-designed courses, where playful challenges unfold against the backdrop of beautifully designed landscapes. This is PopStroke — where the pure joy of mini-golf extends beyond family outings and date nights to welcome guests of all skills and ages seeking a unique and memorable experience.
PopStroke brings a new spin to mini-golf where we swapped the windmills and waterfalls with next-generation technology and custom-designed courses. The PopStroke mobile app allows you to order drinks for on-course delivery effortlessly while keeping score electronically. PopStroke locations boast two 18-hole putting courses, jumbotrons, and large TVs all throughout the property, complemented by lively bars and a full-service scratch restaurant. Beyond the greens, PopStroke provides additional amenities, including an ice cream parlor, a playground, and an array of outdoor games like cornhole and foosball.
Enjoy a Family Fun Pass providing golf for a group of 4!
$250 towards permanent make up
$100
Starting bid
$500 towards One area of Neurotoxin or one syringe of filler
$100
Starting bid
Gulf Coast Music Therapy 8 week Music Together Class
$75
Starting bid
Gulf coast music therapy
Ages 0-5
Music together class, 8 week semester
Detwiler's Farm Market $100 Gift Card
$25
Starting bid
Grab the kids. Pick up your shopping list, and spend an afternoon enjoying the bustling atmosphere of “The Market.” Detwiler’s offers customers a hometown feel with fresh produce, deli, bakery, seafood and meat departments.
2025 Tampa Bay Rowdies Ticket Voucher (Accommodates 4)
$50
Starting bid
2025 Tampa Bay Rowdies Ticket Voucher (Accommodates 4) to any regular season home game at Al Lang Stadium.
Publix gift card
$50
Starting bid
$100 gift card to Publix in a tiny grocery cart
Aldi gift card
$50
Starting bid
$100 gift card to Aldi in a tiny grocery cart
