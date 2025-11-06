Riser Harness Ford Open Golf Tournament 2026

Show your support by becoming a corporate partner! Your contribution helps fund our mission and gives your business exposure to a community of engaged participants. Includes: • Hole Sign Sponsorship With Your Logo • (4) players, (4) mulligans, range balls, goodie bag, and lunch • Recognition as a Sponsor on the Website for 1 year • The ability to set up on the clubhouse with your own table, tent, and meet golfers face to face • Mentions in selected press releases and promotional materials/websites • Opportunity to include item in each goodie bag • Sponsor recognition day of event • Tax Deductible