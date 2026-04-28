RiseUp Wealth Summit 2027 -"IGN

Hosted by
About this event
Full 2 Day Experience – (Best Value)
Get In the Room. Get the Strategy. Get to Work.
The ELITE Pass is your all-access admission to the RiseUp Wealth Summit: MasterMind Intensive, a two-day experience designed for wealth builders, entrepreneurs, and visionaries ready to move from inspiration to implementation.
This is not your typical summit. It is an action-driven mastermind where you will not just take notes, you will build. Guided by our RiseUp Coaches, you will gain insider strategies, access to the RiseUp Wealth Academy, and exclusive training to help you create lasting legacy and income growth.
》Your ELITE pass Includes:
■ 45 - Day Access to RiseUp Wealth Academy
Unlock bonus training sessions, Q&As, and exclusive content with RiseUp Coaches.
■ Access to RiseUp Wealth Magazine
Enjoy inspiring stories, wealth insights, and features from today’s leading Kingdom-minded entrepreneurs.
■ Admission to Both Signature Events
RiseUp Legacy Awards Cocktail + MasterMind Intensive.
■ Chef-Catered Hot Brunch Experience
An elevated dining experience to network and connect with industry leaders.
■ Live Strategy & Implementation Sessions
Learn actionable tools for business, money, and mindset growth.
■ Downloadable Tools & Resources
Templates, checklists, and digital assets to help you execute after the event.
■ Complimentary Event Parking
》MasterMind Topics Include:
■ Business Growth & Scaling Strategies
■ Funding & Credit for Entrepreneurs
■ Legacy Building & Execution
■ AI & Tech for Wealth Creation
■ Financial Freedom Systems
And More…
If you are ready to learn, ask, and activate, this is where your next level begins.
No fluff. Just strategy, tools, and movement.
Mastermind Experience
RiseUp Wealth Summit: MasterMind Intensive Admission
Get in the Room. Get the Strategy. Get to Work.
This is not your typical summit. This is an action-driven, one-day mastermind experience where you do not just take notes, you build.
Designed for leaders, entrepreneurs, and visionaries ready to unlock their next level, the Igniter Pass provides full-day access to the RiseUp Wealth Summit MasterMind Intensive, featuring hands-on training from top-tier industry experts and coaches.
Bring your laptop, tablet, or notebook because we are rolling up our sleeves and turning ideas into executable strategy.
Your One-Day IGNITER Pass Includes:
• Chef-catered hot brunch
• Live strategy and implementation sessions
• Downloadable resources
• Complimentary event parking
Topics Include:
• Business growth strategies
• Funding and credit for entrepreneurs
• Legacy building and execution
• AI training segment
And more
Fireside Experience
(Friday Evening)
RiseUp Legacy Awards Cocktail + FireSide Chat
Dress Code: Semi-Formal | Elevated Cocktail Attire Requested
Doors Open: 6PM
Time: 7PM - 10PM
A Night of Legacy, Influence & Impact
Step into an unforgettable evening of excellence and elevation at the RiseUp Legacy Awards Celebration, where visionaries and changemakers are honored, powerful conversations unfold, and new connections are made.
This elegant experience includes:
● Cocktail Reception & Gourmet Hors d’Oeuvres
● RiseUp Legacy Awards Ceremony
●The State of Generational Wealth Panel Discussion
● Exclusive Fireside Chat with Industry Leaders
● High-Level Networking & Wealth Mixer
● Live Atmosphere + Elevated Vibes
Celebrate legacy, build new relationships, and engage in the conversations that are shaping our future. This is where influence meets inspiration, and you belong in the room.
Dress to impress. Network with impact. Leave inspired.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!