RiseUp Wealth Summit 2027 -"IGN

Full 2 Day Experience – (Best Value)





Get In the Room. Get the Strategy. Get to Work.





The ELITE Pass is your all-access admission to the RiseUp Wealth Summit: MasterMind Intensive, a two-day experience designed for wealth builders, entrepreneurs, and visionaries ready to move from inspiration to implementation.





This is not your typical summit. It is an action-driven mastermind where you will not just take notes, you will build. Guided by our RiseUp Coaches, you will gain insider strategies, access to the RiseUp Wealth Academy, and exclusive training to help you create lasting legacy and income growth.









》Your ELITE pass Includes:





■ 45 - Day Access to RiseUp Wealth Academy

Unlock bonus training sessions, Q&As, and exclusive content with RiseUp Coaches.





■ Access to RiseUp Wealth Magazine

Enjoy inspiring stories, wealth insights, and features from today’s leading Kingdom-minded entrepreneurs.





■ Admission to Both Signature Events

RiseUp Legacy Awards Cocktail + MasterMind Intensive.





■ Chef-Catered Hot Brunch Experience

An elevated dining experience to network and connect with industry leaders.





■ Live Strategy & Implementation Sessions

Learn actionable tools for business, money, and mindset growth.





■ Downloadable Tools & Resources

Templates, checklists, and digital assets to help you execute after the event.





■ Complimentary Event Parking









》MasterMind Topics Include:





■ Business Growth & Scaling Strategies





■ Funding & Credit for Entrepreneurs





■ Legacy Building & Execution





■ AI & Tech for Wealth Creation





■ Financial Freedom Systems





And More…





If you are ready to learn, ask, and activate, this is where your next level begins.

No fluff. Just strategy, tools, and movement.



