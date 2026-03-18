Rising Riders at TROT

Hosted by
About this event
6 left!
Rising Riders Summer Program
Give your child more than just a summer activity—give them confidence, responsibility, and a connection they’ll never forget.
Rising Riders is a hands-on barn experience designed for children ages 6–12 who want to learn what it really means to care for horses. This is not just riding—it’s the full experience of working in a barn, understanding animals, and building real-life skills.
Each week, participants will:
• Groom and care for horses
• Learn feeding routines and daily barn responsibilities
• Understand tack and equipment
• Explore the parts of the horse and how they function
• Build confidence through guided, real-world experiences
Children don’t just learn about horses—they learn patience, responsibility, and how to show up with calm, confident energy around animals.
✨ Small group setting
✨ Led by experienced, trained horse camp counselors
✨ Safe, structured, and incredibly engaging
Details:
Thursdays | 8:00–10:00 AM
Session 1: June 4, 11, 18, 25
Session 2: July 9, 16, 23, 30
$200 per 4-week session
(enroll in one or both)
Snack and water provided
Closed-toe shoes required. No sandals, crocs or slides.
No cancellations or refunds
👉 Spots are limited to maintain a high-quality experience.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!