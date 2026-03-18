Therapeutic Riding Of Tuscaloosa

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Therapeutic Riding Of Tuscaloosa

About this event

Rising Riders at TROT

3200 Clements Rd

Cottondale, AL 35453, USA

General Admission
$200

6 left!

Rising Riders Summer Program

Give your child more than just a summer activity—give them confidence, responsibility, and a connection they’ll never forget.

Rising Riders is a hands-on barn experience designed for children ages 6–12 who want to learn what it really means to care for horses. This is not just riding—it’s the full experience of working in a barn, understanding animals, and building real-life skills.

Each week, participants will:
• Groom and care for horses
• Learn feeding routines and daily barn responsibilities
• Understand tack and equipment
• Explore the parts of the horse and how they function
• Build confidence through guided, real-world experiences

Children don’t just learn about horses—they learn patience, responsibility, and how to show up with calm, confident energy around animals.

✨ Small group setting
✨ Led by experienced, trained horse camp counselors
✨ Safe, structured, and incredibly engaging


Details:
Thursdays | 8:00–10:00 AM
Session 1: June 4, 11, 18, 25


Session 2: July 9, 16, 23, 30

$200 per 4-week session


(enroll in one or both)


Snack and water provided
Closed-toe shoes required. No sandals, crocs or slides.
No cancellations or refunds

👉 Spots are limited to maintain a high-quality experience.

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