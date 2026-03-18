Rising Riders at TROT

Rising Riders Summer Program

Give your child more than just a summer activity—give them confidence, responsibility, and a connection they’ll never forget.

Rising Riders is a hands-on barn experience designed for children ages 6–12 who want to learn what it really means to care for horses. This is not just riding—it’s the full experience of working in a barn, understanding animals, and building real-life skills.

Each week, participants will:

• Groom and care for horses

• Learn feeding routines and daily barn responsibilities

• Understand tack and equipment

• Explore the parts of the horse and how they function

• Build confidence through guided, real-world experiences

Children don’t just learn about horses—they learn patience, responsibility, and how to show up with calm, confident energy around animals.

✨ Small group setting

✨ Led by experienced, trained horse camp counselors

✨ Safe, structured, and incredibly engaging





Details:

Thursdays | 8:00–10:00 AM

Session 1: June 4, 11, 18, 25



Session 2: July 9, 16, 23, 30

$200 per 4-week session





(enroll in one or both)





Snack and water provided

Closed-toe shoes required. No sandals, crocs or slides.

No cancellations or refunds

👉 Spots are limited to maintain a high-quality experience.