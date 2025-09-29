Hosted by

605 Roots

Rising Rock RBC Fall Online Auction 2025

26704 481st Ave, Brandon, SD 57005, USA

Horsemanship Experience at Enck's Training LLC.
1 day retreat at his place in Carthage SD!


Tad Enck is amazing horseman and many have experienced his wisdom at camp! Here is an amazing opportunity to spend a day with Tad learning and growing with your horse!


OR


A set of 25' long lines for driving and ground work!

3-day/2-night Hill City Cabin Stay
3-Night Hill City Cabin Stay 
at Reno Gulch Retreat, Hill City, SD

Immerse yourself in the beauty of the Black Hills with your personal retreat. Nestled in the granite mountainside and less than 5 minutes outside of Hill City, this gem is conveniently located near Mount Rushmore, Crazy Horse, Custer State Park, and other major tourist destinations. Modernly furnished, a large deck, beautiful views, abundant wildlife, and a gently flowing stream, make for an ideal retreat for a secluded & nature-bound stay. 

3-Night Stay includes: Complete Home with 3 Bedrooms, 5 Beds, 2 Baths, and Maximum of 6 Overnight Guests. Entry requires walking up steps. Cleaning fees included. Must be used before May 16, 2026.

Gorgeous Designer Bag by Rebekah Scott Designs
Take home this beautiful handmade designer bag, made right here in South Dakota by RSD! Pack in all your favorite things and make a statement with this gorgeous cowhide pattern!

Fire Pit Bundle
Dome firepit cover for those cozy bonfires! Enjoy all the goodness of smores over your fall fire and have the perfect fire pit!

Porky Pig Bundle
Processed Pork Bundle. Pack your freezers for the winter with this fabulous all organic pork bundle from Roaming Farmer Food Truck & Catering.

Christmas Reindeer
Get your holiday off to a great start with this magical light-up Christmas Reindeer! Santa will be sure to find you this year with this guy in your yard!

