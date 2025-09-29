Rising Rock RBC Fall Online Auction 2025

3-Night Hill City Cabin Stay

at Reno Gulch Retreat, Hill City, SD



Immerse yourself in the beauty of the Black Hills with your personal retreat. Nestled in the granite mountainside and less than 5 minutes outside of Hill City, this gem is conveniently located near Mount Rushmore, Crazy Horse, Custer State Park, and other major tourist destinations. Modernly furnished, a large deck, beautiful views, abundant wildlife, and a gently flowing stream, make for an ideal retreat for a secluded & nature-bound stay.



3-Night Stay includes: Complete Home with 3 Bedrooms, 5 Beds, 2 Baths, and Maximum of 6 Overnight Guests. Entry requires walking up steps. Cleaning fees included. Must be used before May 16, 2026.