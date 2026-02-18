Rising Star Gala

About this event
General Seating - Enjoy the full program including post-concert jazz/champagne reception catered by Michael’s on East.
Share a table with other patrons, and enjoy a pre-concert champagne service.
Share a table with other patrons, and enjoy a pre-concert champagne service.
Share a table with other patrons, and enjoy a pre-concert champagne service.
Private table seating, and access to pre-concert champagne service. On-stage recognition during the gala.
Centered Private table seating, and access to pre-concert champagne service. On-stage recognition during the gala.
Provides significant scholarship support, ensuring talented students can access transformative musical opportunities regardless of financial circumstance.
Helps fund masterclasses, workshops, and side by side orchestra..
Expands access to free community music classes for children, adults, and seniors in our community.
Helps support our intensive training, coaching, and performance opportunities for students in our Young Artist Program.
Helps sustain SMC's mission, supporting daily operations and programs.
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