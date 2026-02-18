Sarasota Music Conservatory Inc

Hosted by

Sarasota Music Conservatory Inc

About this event

Rising Star Gala

709 N Tamiami Trl

Sarasota, FL 34236, USA

Single Ticket
$150

General Seating - Enjoy the full program including post-concert jazz/champagne reception catered by Michael’s on East.

Table Seating - 1 Ticket
$500

Share a table with other patrons, and enjoy a pre-concert champagne service.

Table Seating - 2 Tickets
$1,000

Share a table with other patrons, and enjoy a pre-concert champagne service.

Silver Table - 4 Tickets
$2,500

Share a table with other patrons, and enjoy a pre-concert champagne service.

Gold Table - 5 Tickets
$5,000

Private table seating, and access to pre-concert champagne service. On-stage recognition during the gala.

Platinum Table - 8 Tickets
$10,000

Centered Private table seating, and access to pre-concert champagne service. On-stage recognition during the gala.

Scholarship Leadership Gift
$10,000

Provides significant scholarship support, ensuring talented students can access transformative musical opportunities regardless of financial circumstance.

Additional Program Support
$5,000

Helps fund masterclasses, workshops, and side by side orchestra..

Community Music Class Support
$2,500

Expands access to free community music classes for children, adults, and seniors in our community.

Young Artist Program Support
$1,500

Helps support our intensive training, coaching, and performance opportunities for students in our Young Artist Program.

Additional Mission Support
$1,000

Helps sustain SMC's mission, supporting daily operations and programs.

Add a donation for Sarasota Music Conservatory Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!