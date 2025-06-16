Rising Star: The Library That Came to Life Performance

OWPTC’s Rising Stars Summer Camp Presents: The Library That Came to Life: Live! Virtual Performance – Downloadable Edition Step into a world where imagination knows no bounds! The Library That Came to Life is a heartwarming and magical original production performed by the talented young actors of OWPTC’s Rising Stars Summer Camp. Watch what happens when a group of curious students stumble upon a mysterious book—and suddenly, characters from classic stories begin leaping off the shelves and into their lives! From brave adventurers to fairy-tale favorites, this joyful 20-minute performance is filled with laughter, creativity, and the pure magic of storytelling. Filmed live at the Oxford Public Library, this downloadable edition captures all the excitement, charm, and hard work of our young performers. Perfect for family keepsakes, out-of-town relatives, or anyone who wants to relive the fun! Support our Rising Stars and celebrate the power of youth theatre with this special digital performance.

