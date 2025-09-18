Rising Stars Preschool

Rising Stars Preschool's Apples & Pears Fundraiser

Gala Apple (10# Bag)
Mildly sweet, crisp, and aromatic with a hint of vanilla. Excellent as a fresh eating apple, but also good in salads and light baking.

Bartlett Pear (10# Bag)
Juicy, smooth, and very sweet with a classic pear flavor. Best eaten fresh, but also excellent for canning, desserts, and preserves.

Comice Pear (10# Bag)
Extremely juicy and buttery-smooth with rich, sweet flavor. Best enjoyed fresh; too delicate for cooking but perfect for cheese pairings.

Concorde Pear (10# Bag)
Sweet with a hint of vanilla and a firm, crisp texture. Excellent fresh eating pear that also holds up well in baking and poaching.

Green Anjou Pear (10# Bag)
Mild and subtly sweet with a refreshing, juicy bite. Excellent for fresh eating and versatile in baking, poaching, and salads.

