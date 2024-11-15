Give and Go Help Rally

4703 Lone Tree Wy

Antioch, CA 94531

General admission
$10
Join us for the Give and Go Help Rally, a community event where fun meets purpose! Your $10 ticket is more than just admission—it's a chance to support a great cause while enjoying an unforgettable day packed with activities: Dunk Contest – Watch high-flyers showcase their skills. Basketball Competition Games – Cheer on exciting matchups. King/Queen of the Court – See who reigns supreme on the hardwood. Musical Chairs – A classic game with a competitive twist! Skills Contest – Witness incredible talent and precision on display. And More! Come hungry! Local food vendors will be on-site offering refreshments for an additional charge. All proceeds will help provide coats and blankets for those in need. Together, let's warm hearts and build brighter futures!
