Join us for the Give and Go Help Rally, a community event where fun meets purpose! Your $10 ticket is more than just admission—it's a chance to support a great cause while enjoying an unforgettable day packed with activities: Dunk Contest – Watch high-flyers showcase their skills. Basketball Competition Games – Cheer on exciting matchups. King/Queen of the Court – See who reigns supreme on the hardwood. Musical Chairs – A classic game with a competitive twist! Skills Contest – Witness incredible talent and precision on display. And More! Come hungry! Local food vendors will be on-site offering refreshments for an additional charge. All proceeds will help provide coats and blankets for those in need. Together, let's warm hearts and build brighter futures!

Join us for the Give and Go Help Rally, a community event where fun meets purpose! Your $10 ticket is more than just admission—it's a chance to support a great cause while enjoying an unforgettable day packed with activities: Dunk Contest – Watch high-flyers showcase their skills. Basketball Competition Games – Cheer on exciting matchups. King/Queen of the Court – See who reigns supreme on the hardwood. Musical Chairs – A classic game with a competitive twist! Skills Contest – Witness incredible talent and precision on display. And More! Come hungry! Local food vendors will be on-site offering refreshments for an additional charge. All proceeds will help provide coats and blankets for those in need. Together, let's warm hearts and build brighter futures!

seeMoreDetailsMobile