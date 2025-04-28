Rising Stars (Grades 1-4)

Little stars will SHINE BRIGHT in this whimsical, creative adventure! From crafting costumes to building mini sets and preparing for a final performance, students will sample every corner of the theatre world. By the end of the week, they’ll be ready to take center stage and show off their theatrical talents!

