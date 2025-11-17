Rising Tide Technology Forum Sponsorship 2026

Offered by
About the memberships
Valid until March 2, 2027
Exclusive branding, keynote introduction, VIP networking, digital promotion (includes perks of all lower tiers)
Valid until March 2, 2027
Prominent branding, panel speaking opportunity, event materials inclusion (includes perks of all lower tiers)
Valid until March 2, 2027
Logo on event signage, promotional material distribution (includes perks of all lower tiers)
Valid until March 2, 2027
Branding in digital promotions, social media mentions (includes perks of all lower tiers)
Valid until March 2, 2027
Name/logo on event materials, social media mentions (includes perks of all lower tiers)
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!