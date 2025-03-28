International Child Advancement

Hosted by

International Child Advancement

About this event

Rising as One Art Soiree

1 Seneca St

Buffalo, NY 14203, USA

Early Bird Ticket (Single)
$70

Only 10 tickets are available at this level. Get yours today!

Early Bird Ticket (Couple/Partners/Besties)
$135
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Only 10 tickets are available at this level. Get yours today!

General Admission (Single)
$80
General Admission (Couple/Partners/Besties)
$155
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
VIP Group | Limited Availability
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Make it a night to remember with ICA’s VIP Group Package—perfect for celebrating with friends, colleagues, or community partners.

Your VIP experience includes:
✨ Reserved lounge-style seating for 10
🍷 One drink ticket per guest
🛍️Event program Ad: Full page (interior). Trim Size: 5.5" x 8.5"

Reserve your VIP experience today—only two (2) VIP group spots available!

Add a donation for International Child Advancement

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!