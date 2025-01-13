Risk It for the Brisket 2025: Sponsorship Opportunity

Company banner in the volunteer area
Logo on Social Media
Logo on Livegilmer.com
Logo on Event Staff T-shirt
4 - free shirts
Company name Mentioned throughout the event
6 – Seats as an Official BBQ Cook-off Judge
Opportunity to hand out company collateral
20- Beverage Tickets for Event
Kids' Corner - 4 - Sponsorships Available
$1,000
Company Sign at Kids’ Corner Area
Logo on Livegilmer.com
Logo on Social Media
Company Logo on Event Shirt
Free Event T-Shirt
Company name Mentioned throughout the event
Opportunity to be an Official BBQ Cook-off judge (4)
20- Beverage Tickets for Events
Opportunity to handout company collateral
1 -10 x 10 Vendor Space
Vendor Market Fair Sponsor - 2 - Sponsorships Available
$1,000
Company Sign at Vendor Fair Area
Logo on Livegilmer.com
Logo on Social Media
Company Logo on Event Banner
Free Event T-Shirt
Company name Mentioned throughout the event
Opportunity to be an Official BBQ Cook-off judge (4)
20- Beverage Tickets for Events
Opportunity to handout company collateral
1 -10 x 10 Vendor Space
Mechanical Bull Sponsorship
$1,000
Company Sign at Mechanical Bull Area
Logo on Livegilmer.com
Logo on Social Media
Company Logo on Event Banner
Free Event T-Shirt
Company name Mentioned throughout the event
Opportunity to be an Official BBQ Cook-off judge (4)
15- Beverage Tickets for Events
Opportunity to handout company collateral
1 -10 x 10 Vendor Space
Face Painting Sponsorship
$1,000
Company Sign at Face Painting Area
Logo on Livegilmer.com
Logo on Social Media
Company Logo on Event Banner
Free Event T-Shirt
Company name Mentioned throughout the event
Opportunity to be an Official BBQ Cook-off judge (4)
15- Beverage Tickets for Events
Opportunity to handout company collateral
1 -10 x 10 Vendor Space
Guardian Sponsorship
$1,000
Company Sign at the Event
Logo on Livegilmer.com
Logo on Social Media
Company Logo on Event Banner
Free Event T-Shirt
Company name Mentioned throughout the event
Opportunity to be an Official BBQ Cook-off judge (4)
15- Beverage Tickets for Events
Opportunity to handout company collateral
1 -10 x 10 Vendor Space
Kids Cook Competition Sponsor
$750
Company Sign at Kids Cooking Competition
Logo on Livegilmer.com
Logo on Social Media
Company Logo on Event Banner
Free Event T-Shirt
Company name Mentioned throughout the event
Opportunity to be an Official BBQ Cook-off judge (2)
10- Beverage Tickets for Events
Opportunity to handout company collateral
Opportunity to Present Winners awards
1 -10 x 10 Vendor Space
Cornhole Competition Sponsor- 2 - Sponsorship Available
$750
Company Sign at Cornhole Competition
Logo on Livegilmer.com
Logo on Social Media
Company Logo on Event Banner
Free Event T-Shirt
Company name Mentioned throughout the event
Opportunity to be an Official BBQ Cook-off judge (2)
10- Beverage Tickets for Events
Opportunity to handout company collateral
Opportunity to Present Winners awards
1 -10 x 10 Vendor Space
Choice Sponsor
$500
Logo on Livegilmer.com
Logo on Social Media
Company Logo on Event Banner
Free Event T-Shirt
Company name Mentioned throughout the event
Opportunity to be an Official BBQ Cook-off judge (4)
1 -10 x 10 Vendor Space
Master of Ceremonies
$500
Logo on Social Media
Company Logo on Event Banner
Free Event T-Shirt
MC in Sponsors Apparel (Must provide)
Opportunity to be an Official BBQ Cook-off judge (2)
Pitmaster Sponsorship
$500
Logo on Social Media
Company Logo on Event Banner
Free Event T-Shirt
Sign on Pitmaster Row
Opportunity to be an Official BBQ Cook-off judge (2)
Snow Cone Sponsorship
$500
Logo on Livegilmer.com
Logo on Social Media
Company Logo on Event Banner
Free Event T-Shirt
Company name Mentioned throughout the event
Opportunity to be an Official BBQ Cook-off judge (4)
Friends of Live Gilmer
$250
Logo on Social Media
Company Logo on Event Banner
Free Event T-Shirt
Opportunity to be an Official BBQ Cook-off judge (2)
Risk It For the Brisket Banner Sponsor
$100
Company Logo on Event Banner
Opportunity to be an Official BBQ Cook-off judge (2)
