Risk It for the Brisket 2025: Sponsorship Opportunity

100 W Tyler St

Gilmer, TX 75644, USA

Volunteer Sponsorships
$1,000
Company banner in the volunteer area​ Logo on Social Media ​ Logo on Livegilmer.com​ Logo on Event Staff T-shirt​ 4 - free shirts​ Company name Mentioned throughout the event​ 6 – Seats as an Official BBQ Cook-off Judge ​ Opportunity to hand out company collateral​ 20- Beverage Tickets for Event
Kids' Corner - 4 - Sponsorships Available
$1,000
Company Sign at Kids’ Corner Area ​ Logo on Livegilmer.com ​ Logo on Social Media ​ Company Logo on Event Shirt ​ Free Event T-Shirt ​ Company name Mentioned throughout the event​ Opportunity to be an Official BBQ Cook-off judge (4)​ 20- Beverage Tickets for Events​ Opportunity to handout company collateral​ 1 -10 x 10 Vendor Space
Vendor Market Fair Sponsor - 2 - Sponsorships Available
$1,000
Company Sign at Vendor Fair Area ​ Logo on Livegilmer.com ​ Logo on Social Media ​ Company Logo on Event Banner ​ Free Event T-Shirt ​ Company name Mentioned throughout the event​ Opportunity to be an Official BBQ Cook-off judge (4)​ 20- Beverage Tickets for Events​ Opportunity to handout company collateral​ 1 -10 x 10 Vendor Space ​ ​
Mechanical Bull Sponsorship
$1,000
Company Sign at Mechanical Bull Area ​ Logo on Livegilmer.com ​ Logo on Social Media ​ Company Logo on Event Banner ​​ Free Event T-Shirt ​ Company name Mentioned throughout the event​ Opportunity to be an Official BBQ Cook-off judge (4)​ 15- Beverage Tickets for Events​ Opportunity to handout company collateral​ 1 -10 x 10 Vendor Space
Face Painting Sponsorship
$1,000
Company Sign at Face Painting Area ​ Logo on Livegilmer.com ​ Logo on Social Media ​ Company Logo on Event Banner ​ Free Event T-Shirt ​ Company name Mentioned throughout the event​ Opportunity to be an Official BBQ Cook-off judge (4)​ 15- Beverage Tickets for Events​ Opportunity to handout company collateral​ 1 -10 x 10 Vendor Space
Guardian Sponsorship
$1,000
Company Sign at the Event Logo on Livegilmer.com Logo on Social Media Company Logo on Event Banner ​ Free Event T-Shirt Company name Mentioned throughout the event Opportunity to be an Official BBQ Cook-off judge (4) 15- Beverage Tickets for Events Opportunity to handout company collateral 1 -10 x 10 Vendor Space
Kids Cook Competition Sponsor
$750
Company Sign at Kids Cooking Competition ​ Logo on Livegilmer.com ​ Logo on Social Media ​ Company Logo on Event Banner ​ Free Event T-Shirt ​ Company name Mentioned throughout the event​ Opportunity to be an Official BBQ Cook-off judge (2)​ 10- Beverage Tickets for Events​ Opportunity to handout company collateral​ Opportunity to Present Winners awards ​ 1 -10 x 10 Vendor Space
Cornhole Competition Sponsor- 2 - Sponsorship Available
$750
Company Sign at Cornhole Competition ​ Logo on Livegilmer.com ​ Logo on Social Media ​ Company Logo on Event Banner ​ Free Event T-Shirt ​ Company name Mentioned throughout the event​ Opportunity to be an Official BBQ Cook-off judge (2)​ 10- Beverage Tickets for Events​ Opportunity to handout company collateral​ Opportunity to Present Winners awards ​ 1 -10 x 10 Vendor Space
Choice Sponsor
$500
Logo on Livegilmer.com ​ Logo on Social Media ​ Company Logo on Event Banner ​ Free Event T-Shirt ​ Company name Mentioned throughout the event​ Opportunity to be an Official BBQ Cook-off judge (4)​ 1 -10 x 10 Vendor Space
Master of Ceremonies
$500
Logo on Social Media ​ Company Logo on Event Banner ​ Free Event T-Shirt ​ MC in Sponsors Apparel (Must provide) ​ Opportunity to be an Official BBQ Cook-off judge (2)
Pitmaster Sponsorship
$500
Logo on Social Media ​ Company Logo on Event Banner ​ Free Event T-Shirt ​ Sign on Pitmaster Row Opportunity to be an Official BBQ Cook-off judge (2)
Snow Cone Sponsorship
$500
Logo on Livegilmer.com Logo on Social Media Company Logo on Event Banner ​ Free Event T-Shirt Company name Mentioned throughout the event Opportunity to be an Official BBQ Cook-off judge (4)
Friends of Live Gilmer
$250
Logo on Social Media ​ Company Logo on Event Banner ​ Free Event T-Shirt ​ Opportunity to be an Official BBQ Cook-off judge (2)
Risk It For the Brisket Banner Sponsor
$100
Company Logo on Event Banner ​ Opportunity to be an Official BBQ Cook-off judge (2)

