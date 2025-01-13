Risk It For The Brisket 2025: Vendor and Food Truck Registration

Selling spaces are 10’ x 10’ and vendors must provide any supplies they require such as tents, tables, chairs, etc. All supplies, products, and signage must be contained within their 10’ x 10’ selling space unless otherwise approved by Live Gilmer. We would like to inform you that due to ongoing construction in the square, availability will be first-come, first-served, and is not guaranteed. Please remember to bring your power supply to ensure you have everything you need.

Selling spaces are 10’ x 10’ and vendors must provide any supplies they require such as tents, tables, chairs, etc. All supplies, products, and signage must be contained within their 10’ x 10’ selling space unless otherwise approved by Live Gilmer. We would like to inform you that due to ongoing construction in the square, availability will be first-come, first-served, and is not guaranteed. Please remember to bring your power supply to ensure you have everything you need.

More details...