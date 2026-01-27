Live Gilmer

Hosted by

Live Gilmer

About this event

Risk It for the Brisket 2026: Sponsorship Opportunity

100 W Tyler St

Gilmer, TX 75644, USA

Volunteer Sponsorships
$1,000

Prominent event signage

Logo on event staff T-shirts (sleeve placement)

Social media recognition campaign

6 judge seats

Company name mentioned throughout the day

10 beverage tickets for your team

Opportunity to handout company collateral​

10x10 vendor space

Kids' Corner - 2 - Sponsorships Available
$1,000

Company Sign at Kids’ Corner Area ​
Logo on Livegilmer.com ​
Logo on Social Media ​
Company Logo on Event Shirt ​
Free Event T-Shirt ​
The company name is mentioned throughout the event​
Opportunity to be an Official BBQ Cook-off judge (4)​
10- Beverage Tickets for Events​
Opportunity to handout company collateral​
1 -10 x 10 Vendor Space

Vendor Market Fair Sponsor - 2 - Sponsorships Available
$1,000

Company Sign at Vendor Fair Area ​
Logo on Livegilmer.com ​
Logo on Social Media ​
Company Logo on Event Banner ​
Free Event T-Shirt ​
The company name is mentioned throughout the event​
Opportunity to be an Official BBQ Cook-off judge (6)​
10- Beverage Tickets for Events​
Opportunity to hand out company collateral​
1 -10 x 10 Vendor Space ​

Mechanical Bull Sponsorship
$1,000

Company Sign at Mechanical Bull Area ​
Logo on Livegilmer.com ​
Logo on Social Media ​
Company Logo on Event Banner ​​
Free Event T-Shirt ​
The company name is mentioned throughout the event​
Opportunity to be an Official BBQ Cook-off judge (4)​
10- Beverage Tickets for Events​
Opportunity to handout company collateral​
1 -10 x 10 Vendor Space

Face Painting Sponsorship (2)
$1,000

Company Sign at Face Painting Area ​
Logo on Livegilmer.com ​
Logo on Social Media ​
Company Logo on Event Banner ​
Free Event T-Shirt ​
The company name is mentioned throughout the event​
Opportunity to be an Official BBQ Cook-off judge (4)​
10- Beverage Tickets for Events​
Opportunity to handout company collateral​
1 -10 x 10 Vendor Space

Guardian Sponsorship
$1,000

Company Sign at the Event
Logo on Livegilmer.com
Logo on Social Media
Company Logo on Event Banner ​
Free Event T-Shirt
Company name mentioned throughout the event
Opportunity to be an Official BBQ Cook-off judge (4)
10- Beverage Tickets for Events
Opportunity to handout company collateral
1 -10 x 10 Vendor Space

Kids Cook Competition Sponsor
$750

Company Sign at Kids Cooking Competition ​
Logo on Livegilmer.com ​
Logo on Social Media ​
Company Logo on Event Banner ​
Free Event T-Shirt ​
The company name is mentioned throughout the event​
Opportunity to be an Official BBQ Cook-off judge (4)​
10- Beverage Tickets for Events​
Opportunity to handout company collateral​
Opportunity to Present Winners awards ​
1 -10 x 10 Vendor Space

Cornhole Competition Sponsor- 2 - Sponsorship Available
$750

Company Sign at Cornhole Competition ​
Logo on Livegilmer.com ​
Logo on Social Media ​
Company Logo on Event Banner ​
Free Event T-Shirt ​
The company name is mentioned throughout the event​
Opportunity to be an Official BBQ Cook-off judge (4)​
10- Beverage Tickets for Events​
Opportunity to handout company collateral​
Opportunity to Present Winners awards ​
1 -10 x 10 Vendor Space

Snow Cone Sponsorship
$750

Company Sign at Cornhole Competition ​
Logo on Livegilmer.com ​
Logo on Social Media ​
Company Logo on Event Banner ​
Free Event T-Shirt ​
The company name is mentioned throughout the event​
Opportunity to be an Official BBQ Cook-off judge (4)​
10- Beverage Tickets for Events​
Opportunity to handout company collateral​
Opportunity to Present Winners awards ​
1 -10 x 10 Vendor Space

Choice Sponsor 3 Available (Pick you Category)
$500

Logo on Livegilmer.com ​
Logo on Social Media ​
Company Logo on Event Banner ​
Free Event T-Shirt ​
The company name is mentioned throughout the event​
Opportunity to be an Official BBQ Cook-off judge (4)​
1 -10 x 10 Vendor Space

Master of Ceremonies
$500

Logo on Livegilmer.com ​
Logo on Social Media ​
Company Logo on Event Banner ​
Free Event T-Shirt ​
The company name is mentioned throughout the event​
Opportunity to be an Official BBQ Cook-off judge (4)​
1 -10 x 10 Vendor Space

Pitmaster Sponsorship
$500

Logo on Livegilmer.com ​
Logo on Social Media ​
Company Logo on Event Banner ​
Free Event T-Shirt ​
The company name is mentioned throughout the event​
Opportunity to be an Official BBQ Cook-off judge (4)​
1 -10 x 10 Vendor Space

Friends of Live Gilmer
$250

Logo on Social Media ​
Company Logo on Event Banner ​
Free Event T-Shirt ​
Opportunity to be an Official BBQ Cook-off judge (2)

Risk It For the Brisket Banner Sponsor
$100

Company Logo on Event Banner ​
Opportunity to be an Official BBQ Cook-off judge (2)

