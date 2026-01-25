Rebrand Institute of Tech Equity

Offered by

Rebrand Institute of Tech Equity

About the memberships

RITE Membership Program

COMMUNITY
Free

Valid until May 25, 2027

  • Monthly newsletter
  • Invitations to free events
Advocate
$15

Renews monthly

Perfect for individuals wanting regular learning and community engagement. Includes monthly workshops, enhanced AI access, full resource library, community forum, and 20% event discounts.

Champion
$50

Renews monthly

For serious professionals who want unlimited access + VIP support. Everything in Supporter PLUS unlimited AI, bi-weekly office hours, quarterly networking events, priority registration, 30% program discounts, specialized learning tracks, and members-only Slack community.

CATALYST
$150

Renews monthly

For organizations and executives seeking white-glove service. Everything in Professional PLUS quarterly 1:1 coaching with Kayla Life, custom AI training for your team, 50% GGRU discount, VIP event access, exclusive retreats, website recognition, and Advisory Council invitation.

Advocate
$150

Valid until May 25, 2027

Perfect for individuals wanting regular learning and community engagement. Includes monthly workshops, enhanced AI access, full resource library, community forum, and 20% event discounts.

Champion
$500

Valid until May 25, 2027

For serious professionals who want unlimited access + VIP support. Everything in Supporter PLUS unlimited AI, bi-weekly office hours, quarterly networking events, priority registration, 30% program discounts, specialized learning tracks, and members-only Slack community.

CATALYST
$1,500

Valid until May 25, 2027

For organizations and executives seeking white-glove service. Everything in Professional PLUS quarterly 1:1 coaching with Kayla Life, custom AI training for your team, 50% GGRU discount, VIP event access, exclusive retreats, website recognition, and Advisory Council invitation.

Add a donation for Rebrand Institute of Tech Equity

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