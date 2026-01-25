RITE Membership Program

About the memberships
Valid until May 25, 2027
Renews monthly
Perfect for individuals wanting regular learning and community engagement. Includes monthly workshops, enhanced AI access, full resource library, community forum, and 20% event discounts.
Renews monthly
For serious professionals who want unlimited access + VIP support. Everything in Supporter PLUS unlimited AI, bi-weekly office hours, quarterly networking events, priority registration, 30% program discounts, specialized learning tracks, and members-only Slack community.
Renews monthly
For organizations and executives seeking white-glove service. Everything in Professional PLUS quarterly 1:1 coaching with Kayla Life, custom AI training for your team, 50% GGRU discount, VIP event access, exclusive retreats, website recognition, and Advisory Council invitation.
Valid until May 25, 2027
Perfect for individuals wanting regular learning and community engagement. Includes monthly workshops, enhanced AI access, full resource library, community forum, and 20% event discounts.
Valid until May 25, 2027
For serious professionals who want unlimited access + VIP support. Everything in Supporter PLUS unlimited AI, bi-weekly office hours, quarterly networking events, priority registration, 30% program discounts, specialized learning tracks, and members-only Slack community.
Valid until May 25, 2027
For organizations and executives seeking white-glove service. Everything in Professional PLUS quarterly 1:1 coaching with Kayla Life, custom AI training for your team, 50% GGRU discount, VIP event access, exclusive retreats, website recognition, and Advisory Council invitation.
$
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