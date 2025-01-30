Rites of Passage - Trip to Ghana Deposit ($250)

The total cost of this trip is $4,200.00.Once you submit this deposit of $250, you will owe $3,950.00 (unless you have be given an incentive towards your account).
Please note, when you are submitting your payment, you can select "other" to opt out of donating money to the Zeffy platform. You will only be charged $250 even.
If you have any questions, please email [email protected]
The total cost of this trip is $4,200.00.Once you submit this deposit of $250, you will owe $3,950.00 (unless you have be given an incentive towards your account).
Please note, when you are submitting your payment, you can select "other" to opt out of donating money to the Zeffy platform. You will only be charged $250 even.
If you have any questions, please email [email protected]