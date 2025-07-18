Rithun Karthikeyan Cub Scout Fundraiser 2025-2026

I have a goal to raise $100 to attend an Spring Adventure Day!
At adventure day I will test my archery skills, zip-line, swim and more.
If you would like to help send me on this epic adventure, I would appreciate it.
Cub Scout Hat
Neckerchief
Rank Patch
Bear Parent Pin
Book
Woggle in next years colors
I have a goal to raise $100 in our Bike Rodeo! I will be learning bike safety, having fun with friends and making laps. Funds raised will go towards our Blue and Gold Banquet Celebration.
If I am the highest fundraiser I can even earn a special prize. Thank you for your support in my Cub Scout Journey.
I would love to have you come cheer me on as well, if you are available to attend our event.
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing