Ritl.Org

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Ritl.Org

About this shop

RitL Zipper Pulls, Stickers and Patches

Shipping item
Shipping
Pay what you can

PLEASE READ: You MUST select $5 for multi patches and zipper pulls shipping option 1 or 2.

  1. Stickers and up to 2 patches max can be mailed for no extra cost
  2. for Zipper pulls and multiple patches and add $5
    1. Your order cannot be shipped unless you choose $5
2" vinyl sticker item
2" vinyl sticker
$1
0
3" sew on patch item
3" sew on patch
$3

Designed for sewing on

0
3" iron on patch item
3" iron on patch
$3

iron backing can be sewn on

0
Zipper Pulls
$2
0
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